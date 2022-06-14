Man arrested in SLO on suspicion of arson

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday that they arrested Bradley Parrish on suspicion of multiple counts of arson.

Parrish, who is on parole and probation for arson convictions, was found near the Elks Lane fire on Monday.

San Luis Obispo police officers on patrol that day saw smoke coming from the creek behind the Elks Lodge.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Elks Lane at 4:30 p.m. and put out the fire before it spread to nearby mobile homes and trailers.

The fire department confirmed that the fire burned a 20x20 spot and started in a homeless encampment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Parrish was in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at more than $1 million.