Economy

Hungary flags objections to EU implementation of global minimum tax

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BUDAPEST, June 14 (Reuters) - Hungary raised objections over the implementation of a global minimum tax in the European Union on Tuesday, saying it can only support a proposal that does not disadvantage firms operating in Hungary, and citing additional risks due to the Ukraine war.

Nearly 140 countries reached a two-track deal in October brokered by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on a minimum tax rate of 15% on multinationals.

The agreement would make it harder for companies such as Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Meta's Facebook to avoid tax by booking profits in low-tax jurisdictions.

Individual countries must now hammer out details on how the deal will be implemented ahead of a 2023 OECD deadline. France, which holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency, has pushed for a quick implementation in the 27-nation bloc, where tax issues require unanimous approval.

Poland continues to block a compromise, and now Hungary has also raised reservations.

"The drafting of detailed rules for the OECD proposal for a global minimum tax and the adjacent EU council proposal is not progressing at the expected pace," Hungary's government said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions on Tuesday.

The government said the introduction of the OECD proposal to tax large digital firms was being delayed, while companies creating jobs in Hungary would be taxed immediately.

"In addition, competitiveness risks must also be assessed due to the Russia-Ukraine war," it said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party proposed a draft resolution by the parliament's economic committee that says parliament should oppose the approval of the EU's directives about the global minimum tax, due to "war inflation and the economic crisis due to the war".

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

White House says discussing 'irresponsible' tariffs imposed by Trump

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 14 (Reuters) - The White House is discussing possible changes to some "irresponsible" tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump that raised costs on U.S. families and businesses, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. She said internal discussions were continuing, but...
POTUS
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

NI Protocol: UK reveals plans to ditch parts of EU Brexit deal

The UK government has published plans to get rid of parts of the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the EU in 2019. It wants to change the Northern Ireland Protocol to make it easier for some goods to flow from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. But the EU opposes the...
POLITICS
BBC

Rwanda asylum plan: European court intervention was wrong, says Raab

It was wrong for the European Court of Human Rights to intervene with the plan to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda, Dominic Raab has said. The deputy prime minister said the flight's grounding strengthened the case for reforming human rights laws. The first flight of the Rwanda...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. House passes ocean shipping bill to allay export backlogs

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation Monday to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which supporters say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bill was approved 369-42 and will head to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature. Biden said in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
