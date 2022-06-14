ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

March outside Breukelen Houses demands peace and end to gun violence

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Dozens of Breukelen Houses residents, community members and elected officials dedicated their Tuesday afternoon to marching around the public housing complex in an effort to end gun violence.

The walk around the entirety of the complex – about 65 acres – made stops all along the perimeter at spots where someone was fatally shot to raise awareness and help bring peace to the neighborhood.

The most recent fatal shooting took the life of 25-year-old Isaiah Bowman last Friday. He was shot and killed just outside one section of the complex. The group plans to make at least three stops along their walk.

News 12

News 12

