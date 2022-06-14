ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIkHn_0gAp0cNH00
An aerial view of Boeing 777X airplanes parked at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing (BA.N) on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification, Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday.

Boeing in April said it was halting production of the 777X through 2023 and confirmed a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025 from the previous target of late 2023, but said it remained confident in the program. read more

Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington that the meeting is "very important" to share information.

"We just need to agree on common principals of how to achieve the safety targets that we have and we need to understand each other. That's where we are," Ky said, adding that "we need to agree on planing, who does what."

The FAA and Boeing did not immediately comment.

Ky added the meeting is to talk about "what are the issues, what are the solutions, what are the mitigating factors."

The FAA warned Boeing in a March 21 letter that existing certification schedules for the 737 MAX 10 and 777X were "outdated and no longer reflect the program activities."

Certification is needed before Boeing can begin deliveries.

The 777X, known as the 777-9 and a larger version of the 777 wide-body jet, has been in development since 2013 and at one point was expected to be released for airline use in June 2020.

In May 2021, the FAA told Boeing that, realistically, it would not certify the 777X until mid- to late 2023 and rejected a request by Boeing to clear a certification hurdle, citing numerous concerns about lack of data and the lack of a preliminary safety assessment.

Congress approved a sweeping certification reform bill in late 2020 after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes. Ky said the regulators around the world are making some changes to rules after those crashes.

"All of us are much more cautious in terms of what is the risk," Ky said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Boeing Working to Stabilize 737 MAX Factory - Executive

RENTON, Wash. (Reuters) - Boeing Co has, for the moment, sidestepped one particular supply chain snag that curbed 737 MAX output and deliveries last month, and is working to stabilize production at its targeted monthly rate, an executive said on Wednesday. "We've been ramping up to 31 a month," Dennis...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#European
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy