ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill

By Ariana Figueroa
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsVHb_0gAp0SUt00

U.S. Capitol. Credit: Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote.

“For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a press conference. “And if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive.”

The push for gun legislation follows the second-deadliest school shooting in a decade, in which 19 children and two teachers were murdered in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. It followed another mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, where a white supremacist targeted a Black neighborhood and killed 10 Black people at a grocery store.

A bipartisan group of 20 senators — including 10 Republicans, the number needed to advance a bill past  a filibuster — announced a framework early Sunday and are quickly moving to draft the bill’s specific wording, or text.

The lead Democrat on the framework, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said a component of the bill would be an expansion of mental health, with somewhere in the billions for funding. But he did not give more details on how much money will be provided for those services.

“Given the opportunity to spend billions of dollars fixing our mental health system, we would be foolish not to take up that opportunity,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We certainly haven’t announced any numbers — we’re still working on that.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said on the Senate floor that once there is legislative text for the bill, he will quickly call a vote, aiming for passage before the July 4 recess.

“The bipartisan framework is far from perfect, but if passed it will unquestionably save lives and would be the most significant action on guns that the Senate has taken in nearly three decades,” he said.

“This is the best chance we’ve had in years to finally tell the American people that, yes, after the horrifying tragedies of Uvalde and Buffalo, this time, this time will be different.”

The framework would provide funding to states to establish red flag laws, which allow the courts or law enforcement to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is distressed and poses a harm to either themselves or someone else.

It would also close the “boyfriend” gun purchase loophole by requiring convicted domestic violence abusers and those subject to domestic violence restraining orders be included in background checks, including “those who have or have had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.”

It would also allocate funding for school resources such as mental health and violence prevention programs and require gun buyers under 21 to undergo a background check that includes a review of juvenile and mental health records.

Access to juvenile records

Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican who is part of the bipartisan coalition, said that an important component of the bill is having access to juvenile records if someone under 21 wants to purchase an assault weapon.

Democrats tried to raise the age of purchasing an assault weapon, the type of firearm used in most mass shootings, from 18 to 21, but the provision was stripped out during negotiations. The legal age to buy a handgun is 21.

“The person in Uvalde, who on his 18th birthday underwent a background check to buy a gun, and since you have no earlier records from 18 available, it’s like that person was born that day,” Blunt said at a press conference.

Blunt said the group is hoping to have the bill text written by the end of this week or next.

House package

The Democratic-controlled House passed its own gun control package last week, but it has little chance of being brought to the Senate floor for a vote.

That collection of earlier bills raises the age of purchasing semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, creates new requirements for storing guns in a home with children, prevents gun trafficking, requires all firearms to be traceable and closes the loophole on bump stocks , devices that increase the rate of fire of semiautomatic weapons, among other things.

The White House and Democratic leaders signaled their support for the Senate framework on Monday , and all pushed for more to be done.

The last time Congress passed major gun control legislation was in 1994, when former President Bill Clinton signed into law a ban on assault rifles, but it was temporary and ended in 2004.

The Senate Democrats and one independent in the bipartisan group along with Murphy are Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Angus King of Maine, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

The 10 Senate Republicans in the bipartisan group, including Blunt, are John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Gun rights groups

The National Rifle Association issued a statement following the announcement of the bipartisan agreement saying that the organization would not comment on the framework.

“We will make our position known when the full text of the bill is available for review,” NRA wrote in a statement . “The NRA will continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies, initiatives that override constitutional due process protections and efforts to deprive law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones into this or any other legislation.”

​But another large gun rights group, the Gun Owners of America, has already come out opposing the framework and is pressuring senators to oppose the deal.

“There is absolutely NO compromise acceptable to ( Gun Owners of America) ,” the organization wrote in a statement. “These are our rights, and we shouldn’t surrender an inch of them to anyone.”

The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

5 things we learned about Jan. 6 and Trump from the first hearing

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The opening U.S. House hearing in a series on the Jan. 6 attack included some eye-opening new details about the events of the day and the broader plot to halt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. The nine-member investigative committee put former President Donald Trump at the center of the plot, while accusing leaders of two […] The post 5 things we learned about Jan. 6 and Trump from the first hearing appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday examined the public health effect gun violence has on children. “Guns are killing our kids at a devastating rate,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the committee, said in his opening statement. The hearing followed the May 24 mass school shooting in which 19 children and […] The post Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Following mass shootings in New York and Texas, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to mark up gun control legislation — though it’s likely doomed. The package includes eight gun-related bills, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” and they are expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. […] The post Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Roy Blunt
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Florida Phoenix

Democrat Fried and local control over gun laws: ‘We should be talking about how to save lives’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times One day before the Florida Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a major gun-control lawsuit, Commissioner of Agriculture and Community Services Nikki Fried urged Floridians not to give way to cynicism over barriers to reducing gun violence. A positive ruling by the state’s highest court could mean “giving the power to our local […] The post Democrat Fried and local control over gun laws: ‘We should be talking about how to save lives’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis doesn’t blame Abbott, despite ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at infant formula plant

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed the Biden administration for the shortage of infant formula within the United States, suggesting manufacturer Abbott Laboratories, in Michigan, was blameless in a plant shutdown that left parents scrambling to provide nourishment for their babies. The governor addressed the matter during a news conference in Jacksonville as another of the supply […] The post DeSantis doesn’t blame Abbott, despite ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at infant formula plant appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Amid property-insurance crisis, mobile-home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Overshadowed by the statewide crisis in Florida’s property-insurance market, legislation to make mobile homes and manufactured homes safer during strong storms was signed into law Wednesday. The new law also lets state funding be used not only for retrofitting of hurricane shelters but also for construction of new ones. Sponsored by Palm Beach County Democrat […] The post Amid property-insurance crisis, mobile-home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Senate Gop#Senate Democrats#Guns#Politics Federal#Gop#Republicans
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis to dangerous gun ‘nut jobs’: ‘You’re not going to walk out of there alive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he prefers to target gun “lunatics” rather than gun rights to prevent mass shootings. During a news conference he called in Fort Myers Beach to highlight his environmental record, the governor replied to a reporter’s question about guns by seeming to lament the closure of large mental hospitals decades […] The post DeSantis to dangerous gun ‘nut jobs’: ‘You’re not going to walk out of there alive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MONTANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aiming to curtail conversion therapy, expand health care access and promote safe learning for LGBTQI+ people. The order is meant to counter laws in Republican-led states that restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ kids and their families. A senior administration official referenced Texas and Florida as two states […] The post Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Dem campaign chief says GOP congressional moderates try to avoid talking abortion, guns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Democrat in charge of keeping the chamber blue in November’s midterm elections said Tuesday that Republicans running in suburban swing districts are trying to “hide” their views on abortion and gun legislation from voters. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said during a call with regional reporters that […] The post Dem campaign chief says GOP congressional moderates try to avoid talking abortion, guns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Florida Phoenix

Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A fourth grader who survived the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were murdered told lawmakers Wednesday that she is afraid to go back to school. “I don’t want it to happen again,” 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo said in a pre-recorded video shown to members of the U.S. House Committee […] The post Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A week after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, national and international officials are reflecting on what to do about gun policies, but Florida is still quiet on adding more restrictions. At the state-level, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has once again called for a special legislative session to pass additional gun ownership regulation […] The post National, international officials urge gun control policies after Uvalde, but FL still quiet appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able

Quality Journalism for Critical Times June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season, or as I like to call it, “Mother Nature’s annual reminder that Florida is trying to kill us.” Hurricanes making landfall, shark bites, sinkholes, lightning strikes — we lead the nation in all of these deadly categories. Yet people keep flocking here like lemmings, trying to […] The post This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy