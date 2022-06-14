Massachusetts reports 1,368 new COVID cases, 22 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,368 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.92%.

There were 22 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 522 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 36 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,743,508. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,573.

There were 20,830 total new tests reported.