ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Athletic Footwear Sales Have Declined — and the Market Is About to Get Promotional

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkymA_0gAozuwu00

Click here to read the full article.

Athletic footwear sales declined to start the year, and promotions could define the back half of 2022.

Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser with The NPD Group, shared athletic footwear data during the market research company’s trend breakfast Friday morning at Outdoor Retailer Summer in Denver. During his presentation , Powell shared data from The NPD Group retail tracking service that revealed an 8.2% decline in athletic footwear sales for January through March compared to the same period in 2021.

For the first three months of 2022, athletic footwear sales totaled $6.09 billion, according to The NPD Group retail tracking service, down $546 million from the $6.65 billion mark the year prior.

“This is a major reversal of what we saw last year. If you recall, last year we were up about 20% in athletic footwear with average selling price up about 15 [percent],” Powell said. “What we think is happening here is a lack of stimulus money this year as compared to a year ago. That money found its way into some of the discretionary categories such as footwear and apparel.”

Although down, the industry insider did offer a positive outlook for the back half of the year. “We expect that this business will get better as we move into the second half when the stimulus money had less of the impact than it did in the first half of last year,” Powell said.

He did, however, state in his predictions at the end of his presentation that the lack of stimulus money this year “ could be a headwind for at least the next 90 days or so, if not longer.”

Despite the athletic footwear sales decline, the mark in 2022 is much stronger than the same period in 2020, which was $4.84 billion. Powell explained that even though there was a drop, the good news is the most recent marks are well above even 2019 levels, and that the market has been “reset to a new higher standard.”

Today, NPD released data that revealed a few bright spots in athletic footwear to start the year. Looking how a heightened focus on health and wellness is impacting the footwear, apparel and sporting goods markets, NPD said sales of running and hiking footwear grew by roughly 20% from January to April versus the same period three years ago, and walking shoes grew more than 30%.

The industry insider also shared data that revealed a decline in promoted dollars versus both 2021 and 2020. According to The NPD Group retail tracking service, promoted footwear for athletic footwear in terms of dollar volume totaled $1.88 million for January through March, a 19% drop from $2.32 million for the same period in 2021. In 2020, promoted footwear for the same period for athletic footwear in terms of dollar volume totaled $2 million.

Also, promoted footwear in terms of unit volume from January through March was 43 million, a 12% decline from 2021 which was 49 million for the same period. In 2020, promoted footwear in terms of unit volume for the same period was 46 million.

This, however, could shift in the months ahead, according to Powell. The shift would be a result of current supply chain issues tapering off, which could result in too much product in the market.

“I think we’re going to see far too much inventory out at retail and that’s going to require us to be more promotional,” Powell said.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Neiman Marcus Group Says Luxury Demand Boosted Business Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Click here to read the full article. Neiman Marcus Group (NMG), which owns Bergdorf Goodman, reported on Tuesday that it saw comparable sales growth of over 30% compared to this period last year, surpassing pre-COVID benchmarks. NMG’s CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said that the company’s “Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences” growth strategy is already seeing strong results. The retailer saw comparable GMV growth, or total sales value over a period of time, in the high 20% range versus pre-pandemic 2019. Strong full-price selling also contributed to a strong margin expansion over 300 basis points. “Our performance reflects continued strong growth … as well as...
RETAIL
Footwear News

The S&P 500 Is Officially a Bear Market. Here’s What That Means for Footwear.

Click here to read the full article. U.S. stocks on Monday officially entered a bear market, when the S&P 500 dropped 3.9%, closing at more than 21% below its all-time record close from January. (A bear market occurs when an index or individual stock falls 20% or more below a recent high period for an enduring period of time.) Stocks on Monday were still reeling from Friday’s major hit after the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly inflation report report showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices in May. Consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May compared to a year ago, up from 8.3%...
STOCKS
Footwear News

After Raising $8M from Investors, Saysh’s Wes Felix Reveals When the Brand Will Launch Running Shoes

Click here to read the full article. Olympian Allyson Felix and her brother and business partner Wes Felix announced today that their Saysh footwear brand closed a Series A fundraising round that brought in $8 million. And the duo are quickly putting those funds to work to take the business to the next level, including growing its roster of retail partners — and its selection of footwear. The Series A was led by specialist consumer fund IRIS and the Gap Inc.-owned Athleta brand, along with Redpoint Ventures and Springbank Collective. As part of the investment, Gap Inc. has acquired an equity...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

NBA Star Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Evolution Keeps Turning Heads

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Ayesha Curry continues to turn heads with her style. When it comes to the “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” star’s fashion aesthetic, Curry leans towards garments that have an edgy appeal like a dress with a slit, while also finding comfort and balance in glittery catsuits that all have a special flair. Even when she’s not on red carpets, the chef can be found wearing slouchy loungewear, printed separates and intricate tailoring that shows off her ability to be versatile no matter what the occasion calls for. On the footwear front, Curry sticks to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Average Selling Price#The Npd Group#Outdoor Retailer Summer
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Serves White-Hot Summer Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Khloe Kardashian’s latest look oozes sensational summer style. The Good American co-founder mastered a monochromatic moment while attending a Hulu For Your Consideration event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians.” Kardashian arrived at the affair with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood Calif., on Wednesday. The reality superstar wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion. The piece featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Revives the No-Pants Trend in 6-Inch Heels With Blazer Worn as a Dress for ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Press Tour on ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. Forget courtroom pantsuits. Judge Chrissy Teigen is challenging ultra-conservative law-abiding fashion rules. While Teigen is playing judge in her new courtroom reality show, she certainly isn’t toning down her signature style to take on the peacekeeping role. Sure, Teigen may have recently hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” stage yesterday in a blazer to promote her new Roku show “Chrissy’s Court” — but that’s the only courtroom vibes you’re getting from the newly-minted judge. For the June 14 appearance, the 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gayle King Wears a High Heel on One Foot & Crocs on the Other at Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Gayle King wore two distinctly different shoes to the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet on Sunday in New York City. The TV journalist made her mark at the Directors Series with Tyler Perry at Spring Studios. Not wanting to make it worse, King wore one flat and one heel, wearing both stylishly despite the contrast. King wore a summery seafoam green maxi dress with buttons going down the middle. The green dress had a V-cut neckline and short sleeves. The hemline was straight across with a short slit at the front. The “CBS Mornings” anchor wore...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Steph Curry Fires Back in ‘Ayesha Curry Can Cook’ Revenge Shirt After Viral ‘Can’t Cook’ Sign Mocks His Wife at NBA Finals Post-Conference

Click here to read the full article. Steph Curry isn’t letting anyone bash his wife for the sake of sporting rivalry. And he’s talking back to those attempting to cut Ayesha Curry down through his NBA Finals fashion choices. After Game 5 of the championship series against the Boston Celtics yesterday, Curry wore a simple graphic tee reading “Ayesha Curry Can Cook” to his post-game interview. When asked about the shirt during the interview, the Golden State Warriors point guard deflected, telling a reporter to “ask Twitter” what the shirt was referencing. For those not in the know, the shirt references...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Walmart
Footwear News

California Authorities Seize Over $200,000 Worth of Stolen Lululemon Merchandise

Click here to read the full article. California authorities on June 6 recovered a major shipment of stolen Lululemon merchandise, according to an announcement from the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol investigators in the Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Taskforce seized 1,861 stolen items with a retail value of $203,688 in an apartment in La Habra, Calif. The theft was made known to investigators when three large boxes of Lululemon items were shipped from Ohio to Calif. Investigators followed the boxes to an apartment after being alerted to the shipment, where they found a total of 16 boxes filled with stolen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Career, Past Relationships & New Album With Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Today, Rolling Stone released its July “Hot” issue featuring rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion in one of her most candid interviews to date. In just a few years, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete has gone from rapping at Houston kickbacks and strip clubs to becoming one of the biggest names in music, assembling a legion of fans she’s dubbed “Thee Hotties.” Megan stunned her fans in multiple stellar looks, taking a more earthly, rugged...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Track Star Allyson Felix Chicly Races in High-Slit Dress After Slipping Off Triple-Strap Heels in Omega Watches Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Allyson Felix showed off her sophisticated style sense in a new Omega commercial. The five-time track and field Olympian is one of the Swiss luxury watch company’s latest ambassador. In the 30-second clip shared yesterday on the brand’s social media accounts, Felix looks sharp in a floor-length black blazer dress that features a plunging V-cut neckline with ruched detailing on the bodice, a risky thigh-high side slit and sweeping hem. She completed her look with the De Ville Trésor watch in 18K Moonshine. Omega has a long tradition of creating beautiful watches for women....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Upgrades Miu Miu’s Peekaboo Briefs in ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Suit & Pumps for ‘Lightyear’ Press Tour

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer brought an edge to “ladies who lunch” style this week while doing press for “Lightyear” in London. The actress stars in the new Disney animated film, which comes out on June 17, alongside Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Adoba. While posing during the movie’s press circuit, Palmer wore a full Miu Miu outfit. Her ensemble included a pastel yellow button-up jacket with a silver collar that was coated in crystal embroidery. This was paired with a matching miniskirt, including a hem and waistband covered in the same sparkling detailing....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Glowing in Green, Kelly Rowland Sings With Coldplay in Jumpsuit & Unexpected ‘Dark Mocha’ Shoes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Fans that attended the Atlanta date of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium were in for a treat. The British pop-rock band surprised the crowd with a guest appearance from Kelly Rowland. The five-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress joined Chris Martin onstage to perform a signature Destiny Child’s hit: “Independent Women Part 1.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) Following her appearance,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jay-Z Sits Courtside With Blue Ivy at NBA Finals in Black Tee, Joggers & Puma Sneakers for Game 5

Click here to read the full article. Jay-Z hit last night’s NBA Finals game with his daughter Blue Ivy by his side. The Grammy-winning rapper attended the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics game on Monday night in San Francisco. While enjoying the game, Jay-Z wore a black T-shirt with a white graphic on the top right corner. He paired the tee with a pair of black jogger pants. He accessorized the look with a gold wristwatch. The record executive wore a pair of clean Puma sneakers to finish off the outfit. His shoes featured white uppers, soles and laces with just...
NBA
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Gets Crafty With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten in Crochet Dress & Chic Flats at Tribeca Film Festival for ‘Alone Together’

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes always knows how to make an entrance on the red carpet. The actress proved her penchant for sleek attire yet again on Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival, attending the premiere of “Alone Together” alongside stars including Derek Luke, Mandy Ansari and Jordan Beckerman. While stepping out for the occasion with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a cream knit Chloé maxi dress designed by Gabriela Hearst. Hailing from the French brand’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, the nonchalant piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a rounded neckline and mixed...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Spins ‘Bixie’ Hairstyle With Dramatically Ruffled Suit & Sharp Shoes for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. No one does an all-black look quite like Kris Jenner. The business mogul and media maven arrived at a Hulu FYC event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians” in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday. Jenner stepped out for the occasion with her daughter’s Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The season finale of the hit television show will premiere today on Hulu. After serving up some summer style in a pink printed maxi dress with her partner Corey Gamble earlier this week, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch returned to her incomparable monochromatic style for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton & Tom Cruise Debut as a Glamorous Couple for Date Night in Hilarious Video

Click here to read the full article. Paris Hilton dressed her best while hanging out with an equally sharp “Tom Cruise” — at least that’s what fans were left thinking. In a video shared yesterday, The entrepreneur filmed a video skit shared on Instagram featuring actor Miles Fisher playing up his uncanny resemblance to Cruise. To boost his nearly identical appearance, Fisher noted he had some help with special effects. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Fisher (@milesfisher) The segment shows the pair linked as a “couple” getting glammed up for a premiere. Of course, Hilton married Carter...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ryan Gosling Goes Viral as Ken With Blond Hair & Calvin Klein-Inspired Underwear in ‘Barbie’ in Live Action Movie Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Gosling is set to star as Ken in the new “Barbie” live-action film and the internet got the first-look at the actor in full character. “The Notebook” star is sun-kissed perfection in the first photo of himself as Ken in the romantic comedy, which is set to hit theaters next summer.  The supporting cast includes the likes of Margot Robbie, who stars in the title role, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Rhea Pearlman, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While no plot details from “Barbie” have been confirmed, it’s rumored that...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Beyoncé Poses In Club Kid Fashion With Daring Heels for ‘British Vogue’ July Issue

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce has made her covergirl return to herald a new musical era — this time, for the July 2022 issue of British Vogue. Posing for Rafael Pavarotti’s lens on the cover in dramatic fashion, the Grammy Award-winning star sat atop a horse in a long-sleeved black velvet gown from Alaïa. Designed by Pieter Mulier, the sleek eveningwear was paired with a dramatic black feathered headpiece created by Harris Reed and Vivienne H Lake, as well as Edie Borgo earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) Elsewhere, the singer’s ensembles...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy