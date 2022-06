June 19th, known to many as Juneteenth, marks the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to inform enslaved African Americans that they were free citizens (or at least freer than before) and that the Civil War had ended. The announcement came nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, freeing enslaved peoples in parts of the Southern States that were in rebellion. And it followed years of conflict, including resistance and rebellions by Black people that played a role in the overthrow of the Confederacy.

