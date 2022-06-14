Nearly 450 bags of trash collected on Richmond County roads in May

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Six tons of trash were picked up from local roadsides in May by Richmond County workers, with help from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

According to the monthly Solid Waste report, crews filled 448 bags with litter from 23 roads.

All but four of those roads were cleaned up by county employees, who collected 216 bags weighing 4.2 tons.

The two most litter-strewn roads cleared by the Solid Waste Department were Mizpah and Wiregrass, which netted 23 bags and 20 bags, respectively.

All other roads handled by local crews resulted in fewer than 20 bags:

19 – Mill Road

16 – Airport Road, County Home Road, Old Cheraw Highway

15 – Harrington Road

14 – Sandhill Road

12 – Lee Thee Church Road

9 – Battley Dairy Road, Freeman Mill Road, Hatcher Road, Rosalyn Road

7 – Hall Road

6 – Chalk Road

4 – Church Street, Eason Drive, Hannah Pickett Avenue, Spring Drive

NCDOT crews picked up 1.8 tons of garbage from the remaining roads: 81 bags from U.S. 1 N; 62 bags from Wiregrass Road; 49 bags from U.S. 74 Bus.; and 40 bags from N.C. 381.

The report shows 11 tires were also found, but does not indicate where.

There were also four illegal dump sites reported and investigated, in addition to two warning notices and two citations issued, and two garbage burning investigations.

The total amount of litter cleaned up in May was half of that from April, which included volunteer efforts for the Spring Litter Sweep.

Combined reports show that 2,488 bags of trash weighing around 31 tons have been cleaned from county roads in the first five months of 2022.

Based on county reports, nearly 60 tons of litter were picked up locally in 2021, including more than 8 tons each in October and December.