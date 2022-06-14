Rihanna Fan Girls About Bling Empire Cast In The DMs

Netlfix’s series Bling Empire is undoubtedly a hit. The stylized reality show following a group of extremely rich Asian friends and associates debuted their second season back in May . They added new cast members Dorothy Wang (a reality tv veteran) and Mimi Morris , who I would have loved to see more of. The show has hit its stride and has plenty of fans to show for it. Including one very, very famous one.

The cast recently sat down for an episode of E! News’ digital series Down in the DMs , to share who is sliding in. Cast member Kane Lim revealed one of his biggest fans is none other than Rihanna . He gushed, “No one’s bigger than Rihanna, I’m sorry. She’s actually really sweet, and I’m like, ‘How do you have time to respond to me when you have like 100 million followers?'” He added, “She loves the show, by the way. She loves—obsessed with it.”

According to Kane , the two became friends over DM. And RiRi was such a fan, she made him the first Southeast Asian face of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. He’s also noted that he has known the singer for a few years now. He said back in June, “I’ve known [ Rihanna ] for quite a few years. When the show came out, she’s like ‘When is season two coming out?’”

As for the rest of the cast, they also have some big names reaching out. Said Kane of his co-star Kim Lee , “She’s like super good friends with Diddy .” But Kim made sure to clarify that the exchanges are harmless. She explained, “It wasn’t like trying to like hit on him or anything. It was maybe just like, meet your friends and saying ‘Hi.'”

Luckily, fans of the show won’t have to wait long to see more of the series. Dorthy already revealed that season 3 will be out soon . She said of season 3 earlier this month, “It’s already locked and loaded.” Dorothy also thinks it will “probably” drop “at the end of the summer.” So we won’t be waiting long. In addition, Dorothy says season 3 is really going to turn up when it comes to the drama. She divulged, “All the drama that you see [in Season 2], it really continues to intensify and heat up. The feuds get feudier [sic] and there’s a lot of deep-rooted things that come out. A lot of lines are drawn and a lot of friendships are ended.”

