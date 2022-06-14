ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fisher-Price, US regulators issue warning after 13 infant deaths

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saUEo_0gAoyWzn00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

Globally, there have been more than 17 million of the Fisher-Price rockers sold since the 1990s, according to a news release Tuesday.

First-time homebuyers, these are the cities for you: report

Similar products were recalled in 2021 and in 2019.

In 2019, Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million Rock ‘n Play infant sleepers after reports of death. The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked the product to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

“Your infant’s sleep environment should be the safest place in your home, so we want to remind parents and caregivers: the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard, without blankets, pillows, or other items,” CPSC Chair Alex D. Hoen-Saric said in a statement about the warnings. “Babies should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in rockers, gliders, soothers, or swings.”

Hoen-Saric noted that the latest Fisher-Price investigation is still underway, but the CPSC wanted to alert parents about best sleep practices.

“We remain committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children,” Fisher-Price said in a statement after the joint warning.

Fisher-Price encourages consumers to see the company’s “Safe Start” page for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products.

Consumers are also asked to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Feds call for water safety vigilance after two pandemic summers

INDIANAPOLIS — As children return to the pool and summer camp after two summers being stuck at home, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging parents to make water safety a priority. The CPSC recently released its annual drowning and submersion report. The report shows fatal child drownings and nonfatal downing injuries remain […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Man told police he ‘panicked,’ dumped overdose victim in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of dumping an overdose victim at a Seymour park. Warren Scott Ross, 31, of Commiskey, is charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness, according to court records. On June 6, officers with the Seymour Police Department found an unresponsive woman lying in the grass at […]
SEYMOUR, IN
Advocate Andy

Consumer Groups Warn of Dangers of Infant Rockers

Consumer Product Safety Commission reports accidental deaths from use of infant rockers for sleep. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an announcement warning of the dangers of using Fisher-Price infant rockers for sleep and of leaving infants unsupervised in the rockers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Consumer Reports#Consumer Goods#Safe Sleep#Cpsc
FOX59

Investigation underway after 2 found dead on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after police reported finding two deceased people on the city’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to a home in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue at around 9:09 p.m. on a death investigation report. Police confirmed that once […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP: Rockville woman stole nearly $3,600 from gas station

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — State troopers have arrested a Rockville woman who reportedly stole nearly $3,600 in funds from a gas station where she was once employed. Lacey VanDuyn, 29, is charged with theft, a Level 6 felony, and was arrested Tuesday morning without incident. According to Indiana State Police, VanDuyn stole $3,549.65 in funds from […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX59

Indianapolis woman, man convicted in connection to 8-year-old’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man and woman have been convicted for their roles in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old daughter, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. After a three-day trial, Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in a death, and battery resulting in serious […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fuel can ignites as Trafalgar teen puts gas into mower

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Some routine yard work turned into a scary situation after a fuel can caught fire in Trafalgar Tuesday. According to the department, a 16-year-old was inside a barn and fueling a mower in the 4000 block of County Road W. 300 South when the can suddenly ignited as fuel ran down the […]
TRAFALGAR, IN
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy