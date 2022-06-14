ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Mill, NY

Traditional In Fordune Goes For $13.49 Million

27east.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shingle-style traditional in Water Mill’s exclusive Fordune enclave recently sold for $13.49 million — or $4.49 million more that the price when it changed hands eight years ago. At 122 Jule Pond Drive, the custom-designed 8,600-square-foot residence has sunset views over a...

www.27east.com

TBR News Media

Sound Beach – Cape Cod Style Home On A Dead-End Street!

Updated Kitchen With Generous Cabinetry Space, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances And Counter Seating. Bedroom On The 1st Floor. Upstairs Are 2 Sizable Bedrooms With Ample Storage. Mitsubishi Ductless HVAC Dual Zone, Vinyl Replacement Windows And Paver Patio. $329,000 | MLS#3401695. For more information click here.
SOUND BEACH, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Patchogue’s new Stereo Garden, the spot for modern weddings and events

This is not your mother’s Stereo Garden. In fact, the new owners of the former nightclub in Patchogue want it to be more like your grandmother’s Stereo Garden. “Back in the day, before it was a club, this place was a banquet hall, a gathering space for the community, a place to make memories,” said Paola Navarro, who along with her husband, Carlos, signed a 30-year lease for the huge building at 9 Railroad Ave.
PATCHOGUE, NY
TBR News Media

Rocky Point – Private Path To Your Own Private Beach!

Just shy of an acre of Meticulously Maintained Property. Beautiful Views Of The Long Island Sound From Your Deck. Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Family Room W/Fireplace, Four Seasons Room. 6 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths. Semi InGround Pool with Trex Decking. Full Basement, Luxurious Cabana w/Shower and full bath. $1,150,000...
ROCKY POINT, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 16 to June 23, 2022

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. Family Festival. St. Philip & James School, 1...
HUNTINGTON, NY
City
Water Mill, NY
longisland.com

Izumi Opens Fourth Location in West Babylon

Izumi Sushi and Hibachi Steak House has opened up in West Babylon. According to a report in GreaterBabylon.com, this is the chain’s fourth location. Others include Holbrook, Commack, and Levittown. The menu features a variety of sushi rolls and hibachi specials. Appetizers include BBQ Squid, grilled squid with kitchen...
WEST BABYLON, NY
newheadlines.art

Fishing Charters Moriches Ny

Fishing Charters Moriches Ny. New for 2019 we will be booking for full day shark and tuna trips. Fun in the sun excursions. Sailing out of center moriches, ny book a charter cruise the waters of long island long island is a beautiful place to visit and explore. Captain brian donohue has over 30 years experience fishing moriches bay & the atlantic ocean. We can accommodate 1 to 6 people on our 30’ sea ray weekender.
MORICHES, NY
27east.com

Guild Hall Takes The 2022 Season On The Road

With summer nearly here, Guild Hall is gearing up for its 91st season, and on the schedule is a full slate of art, music, dance performances, food happenings, kids events and more. But this year, instead of programming taking place inside the fabled Main Street institution in East Hampton — where it has been in operation since its founding in 1931 — the shows and the performers are hitting the road, literally.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

He Came Through

Those down around Long Wharf on Saturday afternoon, June 11, may well have heard the happy sounds of a steel band and seen guests boarding motor yachts, sizes 40 to 60 feet. What they were observing was the start of the second annual Flotilla of Hope, whose fleet goes around Shelter Island, offering guests unparalleled views, a chance to be out in the water, and delicious nibbles and beer. And all for a good cause — benefiting Fighting Chance, the East End’s free cancer counseling center, based in Sag Harbor.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Festivities To Commemorate Juneteenth This Weekend

East Hampton Village will host its inaugural Juneteenth celebration, in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in Herrick Park — commemorating the holiday and... more. 27east.com · News Vets: Talking With Two New Inductees Into The Long Island Journalism Hall ... 16 Jun...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
smithtownny.gov

Bringing the Light Back to Main Street

Smithtown Community Unites with Local Officials to Unveil Major Restoration Effort of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Elected Officials united with the Smithtown arts and local business community last week, nine months to the date after the initial call to action to help save the Main Street Theater. On Wednesday, June 8th, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, together with his administration (Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, and Tax Receiver Deanna Varricchio) and Legislator Rob Trotta, joined with Smithtown Center for Performing Arts President Mike Mucciolo and his board members, Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbara Franco, and various Smithtown Business Owners to unveil details of the upcoming restoration of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center.
fox5ny.com

John's Crazy Socks opens bigger warehouse

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - John's Crazy Socks, a sock store with over 4,000 pairs to choose from, is celebrating the grand opening of its new Farmingdale headquarters. For John Bleecker, it's a paying job. "When I first started working here I felt really excited," he said. Chelsie Fonseca tells us when...
FARMINGDALE, NY
fireislandnews.com

Rose’s View ~ Cherry Grove & Fire Island Pines

By Robert Levine ~ Happy Pride Month. Albert Lepage and Durrell hosted their Memorial Day cocktail party at their beautiful beach front home after a two-year hiatus. It was a perfect Pines reunion. 2021 Homecoming Queen Davida Jones crowned JizzaBella the APCG Homecoming Queen of 2022. She is the 46th...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Less Than Nothing

Elections bring surprises, and perhaps this season’s biggest shocker was that the most hotly contested race among the South Fork’s villages would be in tiny North Haven Village, with fewer than 900 residents and less than 3 square miles. Mayor... For Southampton Village Board. Southampton Village has two...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Northport and Rocky Point beaches closed to bathing

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services released the following press release on June 14:. Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach, both in Northport, and Tides Beach in Rocky Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacterial at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County...
ROCKY POINT, NY
27east.com

Town Hall To Close For Juneteenth Observation Day in Southampton

Southampton Town Hall, Justice Court, plus senior and youth centers will be closed for the observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. Beaches and parks will remain open. Resolutions amending... more. The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual Father’s Day Arts & Crafts Fair will be ... 16 Jun 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Ferry Hearing Postponed; Seaplanes An Emerging Issue In Sag Harbor

Two subjects that have been in the Sag Harbor news of late, seaplanes and passenger ferries, were conspicuous by their absence from the Sag Harbor Village Board agenda on Tuesday... more. The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual Father’s Day Arts & Crafts Fair will be ... 16 Jun 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Flying Magazine

Trying to See Both Sides in East Hampton

East Hampton Airport is is inviting, with a friendly, easygoing control tower staff, pleasant line personnel, and a bright, airy FBO. [Photo: Jonathan Welsh]. I was surprised recently when a pilot friend who used to own a house near the East Hampton Airport (KHTO) on New York’s Long Island mentioned how annoying the buzz of air traffic in the area could be, particularly low-flying helicopters.
EAST HAMPTON, NY

