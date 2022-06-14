Traditional In Fordune Goes For $13.49 Million

A shingle-style traditional in Water Mill’s exclusive Fordune enclave recently sold for $13.49 million — or $4.49 million more that the price when it changed hands eight years ago. At 122 Jule Pond Drive, the custom-designed 8,600-square-foot residence has sunset views over a...
Updated Kitchen With Generous Cabinetry Space, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances And Counter Seating. Bedroom On The 1st Floor. Upstairs Are 2 Sizable Bedrooms With Ample Storage. Mitsubishi Ductless HVAC Dual Zone, Vinyl Replacement Windows And Paver Patio. $329,000 | MLS#3401695. For more information click here.
This is not your mother’s Stereo Garden. In fact, the new owners of the former nightclub in Patchogue want it to be more like your grandmother’s Stereo Garden. “Back in the day, before it was a club, this place was a banquet hall, a gathering space for the community, a place to make memories,” said Paola Navarro, who along with her husband, Carlos, signed a 30-year lease for the huge building at 9 Railroad Ave.
Just shy of an acre of Meticulously Maintained Property. Beautiful Views Of The Long Island Sound From Your Deck. Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Family Room W/Fireplace, Four Seasons Room. 6 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths. Semi InGround Pool with Trex Decking. Full Basement, Luxurious Cabana w/Shower and full bath. $1,150,000...
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. Family Festival. St. Philip & James School, 1...
Izumi Sushi and Hibachi Steak House has opened up in West Babylon. According to a report in GreaterBabylon.com, this is the chain’s fourth location. Others include Holbrook, Commack, and Levittown. The menu features a variety of sushi rolls and hibachi specials. Appetizers include BBQ Squid, grilled squid with kitchen...
Fishing Charters Moriches Ny. New for 2019 we will be booking for full day shark and tuna trips. Fun in the sun excursions. Sailing out of center moriches, ny book a charter cruise the waters of long island long island is a beautiful place to visit and explore. Captain brian donohue has over 30 years experience fishing moriches bay & the atlantic ocean. We can accommodate 1 to 6 people on our 30’ sea ray weekender.
With summer nearly here, Guild Hall is gearing up for its 91st season, and on the schedule is a full slate of art, music, dance performances, food happenings, kids events and more. But this year, instead of programming taking place inside the fabled Main Street institution in East Hampton — where it has been in operation since its founding in 1931 — the shows and the performers are hitting the road, literally.
Those down around Long Wharf on Saturday afternoon, June 11, may well have heard the happy sounds of a steel band and seen guests boarding motor yachts, sizes 40 to 60 feet. What they were observing was the start of the second annual Flotilla of Hope, whose fleet goes around Shelter Island, offering guests unparalleled views, a chance to be out in the water, and delicious nibbles and beer. And all for a good cause — benefiting Fighting Chance, the East End’s free cancer counseling center, based in Sag Harbor.
East Hampton Village will host its inaugural Juneteenth celebration, in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in Herrick Park — commemorating the holiday and... more. 27east.com · News Vets: Talking With Two New Inductees Into The Long Island Journalism Hall ... 16 Jun...
Smithtown Community Unites with Local Officials to Unveil Major Restoration Effort of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Elected Officials united with the Smithtown arts and local business community last week, nine months to the date after the initial call to action to help save the Main Street Theater. On Wednesday, June 8th, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, together with his administration (Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, and Tax Receiver Deanna Varricchio) and Legislator Rob Trotta, joined with Smithtown Center for Performing Arts President Mike Mucciolo and his board members, Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbara Franco, and various Smithtown Business Owners to unveil details of the upcoming restoration of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center.
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - John's Crazy Socks, a sock store with over 4,000 pairs to choose from, is celebrating the grand opening of its new Farmingdale headquarters. For John Bleecker, it's a paying job. "When I first started working here I felt really excited," he said. Chelsie Fonseca tells us when...
By Robert Levine ~ Happy Pride Month. Albert Lepage and Durrell hosted their Memorial Day cocktail party at their beautiful beach front home after a two-year hiatus. It was a perfect Pines reunion. 2021 Homecoming Queen Davida Jones crowned JizzaBella the APCG Homecoming Queen of 2022. She is the 46th...
Elections bring surprises, and perhaps this season’s biggest shocker was that the most hotly contested race among the South Fork’s villages would be in tiny North Haven Village, with fewer than 900 residents and less than 3 square miles. Mayor... For Southampton Village Board. Southampton Village has two...
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services released the following press release on June 14:. Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach, both in Northport, and Tides Beach in Rocky Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacterial at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County...
Southampton Town Hall, Justice Court, plus senior and youth centers will be closed for the observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. Beaches and parks will remain open. Resolutions amending... more. The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual Father’s Day Arts & Crafts Fair will be ... 16 Jun 2022...
Two subjects that have been in the Sag Harbor news of late, seaplanes and passenger ferries, were conspicuous by their absence from the Sag Harbor Village Board agenda on Tuesday... more. The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual Father’s Day Arts & Crafts Fair will be ... 16 Jun 2022...
A public hearing on PSEG Long Island’s proposal to run a 5.2-mile underground power cable between Bridgehampton and East Hampton will be held at LTV Studios in Wainscott at 6:30... more. The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce annual Father’s Day Arts & Crafts Fair will be ... 16 Jun...
A Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale code is finally here! During this special presale you have got a good chance to get show tickets before anyone else!!!. If you don’t buy your tickets to Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Huntington, NY during this pre-sale you might not be able to get them before they sell-out.
East Hampton Airport is is inviting, with a friendly, easygoing control tower staff, pleasant line personnel, and a bright, airy FBO. [Photo: Jonathan Welsh]. I was surprised recently when a pilot friend who used to own a house near the East Hampton Airport (KHTO) on New York’s Long Island mentioned how annoying the buzz of air traffic in the area could be, particularly low-flying helicopters.
