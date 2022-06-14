Traditional In Fordune Goes For $13.49 Million

Those down around Long Wharf on Saturday afternoon, June 11, may well have heard the happy sounds of a steel band and seen guests boarding motor yachts, sizes 40 to 60 feet. What they were observing was the start of the second annual Flotilla of Hope, whose fleet goes around Shelter Island, offering guests unparalleled views, a chance to be out in the water, and delicious nibbles and beer. And all for a good cause — benefiting Fighting Chance, the East End’s free cancer counseling center, based in Sag Harbor.

