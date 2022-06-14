ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Joe Biden Fixing Gas Prices Could Cost Him Families of 9/11 Victims

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The families have called on Biden to "demand transparency" from Saudi officials ahead of his trip, where he is expected to push for increased oil...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 618

Steve Coulter
4d ago

Biden could easily rollback gas prices by ending the regulations he placed on oil and gas producers and refineries in Jan. of 2020 when he took office. Of of course this would be contrary to AOC, Bernie and the far left who control dem. policy making and the party.

Reply(47)
545
Fred Elmore
3d ago

This man, a career politician has done nothing for the American people his entire career, lining his pockets at the expense of the American people.

Reply(30)
430
kevin pandorf
4d ago

it's so funny to watch this on news every day.. all u hear about is trump. no other president who left office has ever had this attention. they are scared and playing politics while our country suffers with Mexico, gun and drugs in America

Reply(20)
233
