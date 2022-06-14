Joe Biden Fixing Gas Prices Could Cost Him Families of 9/11 Victims
The families have called on Biden to "demand transparency" from Saudi officials ahead of his trip, where he is expected to push for increased oil...www.newsweek.com
The families have called on Biden to "demand transparency" from Saudi officials ahead of his trip, where he is expected to push for increased oil...www.newsweek.com
Biden could easily rollback gas prices by ending the regulations he placed on oil and gas producers and refineries in Jan. of 2020 when he took office. Of of course this would be contrary to AOC, Bernie and the far left who control dem. policy making and the party.
This man, a career politician has done nothing for the American people his entire career, lining his pockets at the expense of the American people.
it's so funny to watch this on news every day.. all u hear about is trump. no other president who left office has ever had this attention. they are scared and playing politics while our country suffers with Mexico, gun and drugs in America
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 618