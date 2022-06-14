A 1,000% Tax on Assault Weapons Would Have Made Uvalde Shooter's Gun $18K
i think we should ask how a highschool drop out working a part time McJob can afford a Daniel Defense and an EOtech. This glows bright as usual
A BIT off topic but why is it they want to make an outrageous tax on AR15s but yet illegals don't have to pay ANY taxes to live here illegally?
the federal definition , Mr Beyer is selectable auto or semi- auto . the military does,n t use AR, s (Armalight). by the way semiauto guns are in common use for defense of families and others . you should stop the B's rhetoric(weapons of war) you sound uneducated.
