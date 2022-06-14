ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A 1,000% Tax on Assault Weapons Would Have Made Uvalde Shooter's Gun $18K

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democratic Representative Don Beyer introduced a bill that would impose a 1,000 percent tax on assault-style...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 112

Go away now
4d ago

i think we should ask how a highschool drop out working a part time McJob can afford a Daniel Defense and an EOtech. This glows bright as usual

Reply(25)
55
Eugene Easterling
3d ago

A BIT off topic but why is it they want to make an outrageous tax on AR15s but yet illegals don't have to pay ANY taxes to live here illegally?

Reply(1)
41
Clayton Edwards
4d ago

the federal definition , Mr Beyer is selectable auto or semi- auto . the military does,n t use AR, s (Armalight). by the way semiauto guns are in common use for defense of families and others . you should stop the B's rhetoric(weapons of war) you sound uneducated.

Reply
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Virginia State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Beyer
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Gun Violence#Assault Weapons#Senate Democrats#Gun Safety#Politics Federal#Robb Elementary School#Smith Wesson#House#Congress#American
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun shop workers react to President Joe Biden's call for gun control

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gun shop workers are reacting after President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control laws.KDKA-TV talked with a worker at A.R.H Sport Shop in Claysville, Washington County. The shop is gearing up for its gun show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in two weeks. Rick Hamilton strongly believes tightening gun laws is not the way to go.On Thursday, President Biden called for restoring the limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. If that can't be done, the president proposed the minimum purchasing age for a semi-automatic weapon should be raised from 18...
CLAYSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy