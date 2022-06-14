ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as next coach

 4 days ago

Bruce Cassidy reportedly has a new job just eight days after being relieved of his previous one.

The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Cassidy as their new head coach, ESPN and TSN reported Tuesday.

Cassidy, 57, was fired by the Boston Bruins on June 6. He replaces Peter DeBoer, fired by Vegas on May 16.

Cassidy took over the Bruins’ top job in February 2017 and amassed a 245-108-46 record in the next five-plus seasons. The Bruins reached the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins went 51-26-5 last season and bowed out in the first round of the playoffs following a seven-game series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Cassidy had worked in the Bruins’ organization since the 2008-09 season, when he joined AHL affiliate Providence as an assistant coach.

Cassidy went 47-47-9 in one-plus seasons as head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2002-04.

Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award for top coach in the NHL in 2019-20.

DeBoer was fired after the Golden Knights missed the postseason for the first time in the team’s five-year history in 2021-22. He guided the club to the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

–Field Level Media

