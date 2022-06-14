ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hailey Bieber Goes Sporty in Crop Top, Cargo Pants & $1,000 Sneakers While in NYC

By Elijah Brown
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te67C_0gAox07F00

Click here to read the full article.

Hailey Bieber flexed her au fait take on streetwear as she donned a bikers top and bottom with matching Balenciaga sneakers during a stroll in New York on Tuesday.

Following a black-and-white color scheme, Bieber matched her quasi-athletic sneakers with an unvarnished white crop top and baggy black pants. Balenciaga’s Track.3 Sneaker in black and white mesh and nylon currently retails for $950.

Bieber preferred a tighter look as the snaps of her bottom hem remained attached throughout the day. The biker design of her pants also featured an adaptive side zipper that spanned across the side seam of the pants.

Though her white tank remained frank in its delivery, its classic ringer style contrasts perfectly with the silver zippers of her black pants.

Bieber finished her sporty outfit with straightforward accessories. Her black glasses were a salient match with the black-and-white tones of her attire. The model also teased mini-gold earrings that matched the hints of gold in her black shoulder bag.

Recently, Hailey Bieber made a triumphant return to modeling this week, appearing as the newest face of Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany T collection . The occasion marks the star’s debut as a Tiffany campaign star, following her appointment as the luxury jewelry brand’s house ambassador last October.

In the brand’s latest campaign, Bieber poses in numerous sharp ensembles. The first includes a classic long-sleeved black dress, given a sleek update with a plunging neckline and pointed lapels. The second features a chic gray wool suit with a matching belt, cinched atop a white top and classic black pointed-toe pumps. Bieber’s final look combines these two formal and relaxed aesthetics: a white T-shirt, tucked into a light pink satin miniskirt with a dramatic angular train.

To see more of Bieber’s best street style moments, click through the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Latifah
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Pants#Sneaker#Tiffany Co#Tiffany T
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Edgy in Sheer Mugler Bodysuit & Heels for ‘Plan B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is cranking up the heat in her latest music video for her song “Plan B.” The video, out today, was co-directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader, who also dressed the 27-year-old rap star in a custom look for her 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. In a snippet posted to Instagram, the Texas native can be seen posing and performing in two striking black bustier bodysuits by the iconic luxury brand. The first look bares a striking resemblance to the outfit she performed “Plan B” in at the Billboard Music Awards...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Katie Holmes, boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands on Tribeca red carpet

Katie Holmes and her new beau gave nothing but smiles at the premiere of her new movie. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and Bobby Wooten III looked so in love Tuesday as they posed for photos at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she celebrated “Alone Together,” which she wrote, directed and starred in. Holmes, 43, looked summer chic in a crocheted white dress that she paired with gold jewelry and a beige handbag. Meanwhile, Wooton, 33, opted for dark green pants with a white button-up shirt and a jacket. Following the screening, Holmes made her way to the afterparty at PHd at Dream Downtown, where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy