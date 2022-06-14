Hailey Bieber Goes Sporty in Crop Top, Cargo Pants & $1,000 Sneakers While in NYC

Click here to read the full article.

Hailey Bieber flexed her au fait take on streetwear as she donned a bikers top and bottom with matching Balenciaga sneakers during a stroll in New York on Tuesday.

Following a black-and-white color scheme, Bieber matched her quasi-athletic sneakers with an unvarnished white crop top and baggy black pants. Balenciaga’s Track.3 Sneaker in black and white mesh and nylon currently retails for $950.

Bieber preferred a tighter look as the snaps of her bottom hem remained attached throughout the day. The biker design of her pants also featured an adaptive side zipper that spanned across the side seam of the pants.

Though her white tank remained frank in its delivery, its classic ringer style contrasts perfectly with the silver zippers of her black pants.

Bieber finished her sporty outfit with straightforward accessories. Her black glasses were a salient match with the black-and-white tones of her attire. The model also teased mini-gold earrings that matched the hints of gold in her black shoulder bag.

Recently, Hailey Bieber made a triumphant return to modeling this week, appearing as the newest face of Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany T collection . The occasion marks the star’s debut as a Tiffany campaign star, following her appointment as the luxury jewelry brand’s house ambassador last October.

In the brand’s latest campaign, Bieber poses in numerous sharp ensembles. The first includes a classic long-sleeved black dress, given a sleek update with a plunging neckline and pointed lapels. The second features a chic gray wool suit with a matching belt, cinched atop a white top and classic black pointed-toe pumps. Bieber’s final look combines these two formal and relaxed aesthetics: a white T-shirt, tucked into a light pink satin miniskirt with a dramatic angular train.

