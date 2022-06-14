ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Driver's Diary: I Bought a 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition

By Dusty Stokes
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After years of waiting to buy an EV, see why this software developer in Washington pulled the trigger on Kia's all-electric...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Ben Sullins Range Tested His New Rivian R1T Until It Died

Rivian quotes the EPA range rating for its R1T with the larger 135 kWh battery pack (with 125 kWh usable capacity) as being able to deliver 314 miles on one charge. However, independent tests have shown that you can even exceed the official claim, but how long can you keep on driving an R1T on its last electrons?
CARS
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Diary#Electric Cars#Air Conditioning#Kia Forte#Fa
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy