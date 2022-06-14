Chanel Ayan Says Caroline Stanbury And Sergio Carrallo “Love Each Other When The Camera Is Around”

If you’re not tuning into the extra-ness that is Real Housewives of Dubai on Wednesday nights, what are you doing with your life? Bravo’s latest Real Housewives city embodies everything that we love about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and more. It’s wealth. It’s extravagance. It’s high-fashion. But Dubai is truly a place like no other, so the cast definitely sets themselves apart from the vets on the network.

Like it or not, Chanel Ayan is the moment on RHODubai . She has an intense story that’s insulting to label simply as the typical rags to riches tale. Ayan is a high fashion model breaking the barriers, and she might be one of the bluntest Real Housewives stars we’ve ever seen. She’s like Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s controversially charming Jen Shah, without all of the messy allegations and lawsuits hanging over her head.

Chanel flew from Dubai to New York City to make her debut on Watch What Happens Live alongside RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff. If you’ve been watching the show, you know that Ayan is not a fan of Caroline Stanbury . The two make one another triggered, bothered, and ready to throw shade. Therefore, it wasn’t shocking when Chanel took a moment from her WWHL debut to throw a few digs Stanbury’s way.

A fan called into WWHL to ask Ayan to come up with three nice things to say about Stanbury and her new pro-athlete husband Sergio Carrallo . “I admire that they really love each other when the camera is around,” Chanel said. Girl, Andy Cohen , Crystal , and everyone watching audibly gasped at this moment. I love a girl who doesn’t hold back, especially during a shady WWHL moment.

Chanel went on to say some nice words about Sergio , who we know is much younger than Miss Stanbur y. “He really is the sweetest, kindest person you ever met,” Ayan said. “I make fun of some situations because I just love that, but other than that they’re really good people.” We all love a harmlessly shady moment, so I think it won’t take long for Ayan to become the fan favorite of RHODubai . That is, until Lindsay Lohan eventually joins the cast.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

