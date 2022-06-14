ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Chanel Ayan Says Caroline Stanbury And Sergio Carrallo “Love Each Other When The Camera Is Around”

By Alex Darus
 2 days ago
If you’re not tuning into the extra-ness that is Real Housewives of Dubai on Wednesday nights, what are you doing with your life? Bravo’s latest Real Housewives city embodies everything that we love about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and more. It’s wealth. It’s extravagance. It’s high-fashion. But Dubai is truly a place like no other, so the cast definitely sets themselves apart from the vets on the network.

Like it or not, Chanel Ayan is the moment on RHODubai . She has an intense story that’s insulting to label simply as the typical rags to riches tale. Ayan is a high fashion model breaking the barriers, and she might be one of the bluntest Real Housewives stars we’ve ever seen. She’s like Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s controversially charming Jen Shah, without all of the messy allegations and lawsuits hanging over her head.

Chanel flew from Dubai to New York City to make her debut on Watch What Happens Live alongside RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff. If you’ve been watching the show, you know that Ayan is not a fan of Caroline Stanbury . The two make one another triggered, bothered, and ready to throw shade. Therefore, it wasn’t shocking when Chanel took a moment from her WWHL debut to throw a few digs Stanbury’s way.

A fan called into WWHL to ask Ayan to come up with three nice things to say about Stanbury and her new pro-athlete husband Sergio Carrallo . “I admire that they really love each other when the camera is around,” Chanel said. Girl, Andy Cohen , Crystal , and everyone watching audibly gasped at this moment. I love a girl who doesn’t hold back, especially during a shady WWHL moment.

Chanel went on to say some nice words about Sergio , who we know is much younger than Miss Stanbur y. “He really is the sweetest, kindest person you ever met,” Ayan said. “I make fun of some situations because I just love that, but other than that they’re really good people.” We all love a harmlessly shady moment, so I think it won’t take long for Ayan to become the fan favorite of RHODubai . That is, until Lindsay Lohan eventually joins the cast.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF CHANEL’S WWHL DEBUT? WERE YOU SHOCKED AT HER SHADE TOWARD CAROLINE?

#High Fashion#New York City#Real Housewives Of#Rhodubai#Rhobh#Wwhl
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Is ‘Kinda Sad’ She and Jax Taylor ‘Don’t Hear From’ Lisa Vanderpump ‘As Much As I Thought We Would’

A missed connection. Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright claimed that her former boss and costar Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t been in touch with her and Jax Taylor as much they expected — and it’s been hard on them. “She said she missed us and stuff, but we don’t hear from her as much as I thought […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bethenny Frankel Responds to Erika Jayne's Comment on Her Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Bethenny Frankel has a message for a certain Real Housewife on the opposite coast. The Bravo alum took to Twitter on May 19 to respond to comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne on the previous night's Watch What Happens Live. There, host Andy Cohen asked Erika if, prior to the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, she had ever heard any rumors about him owing people money.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
