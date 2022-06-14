ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zero carbon emissions by FPL by 2045? Critics say we’ll pay more

By Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Florida Power & Light and its parent company, NextEra Energy, on Tuesday unveiled plans to eliminate carbon emissions from its operations by 2045.

The plan, which the company calls its Zero Carbon Blueprint, proposes replacing fossil fuel-driven power generation with a mix of wind, solar, battery storage, nuclear, green hydrogen and other renewable sources.

Critics in the environmental movement, however, say they’re skeptical the utility can achieve its goal without forcing consumers to pay higher rates .

In a news release calling its plan “the most ambitious carbon emissions reduction goal ever set by an energy producer,” NextEra said its plan would be achieved at “zero incremental cost for its customers, relative to alternatives,” meaning no more than what customers would otherwise pay. At the same time, delivery of clean energy will “substantially eliminate fuel price volatility and drive U.S. energy independence,” it added.

Pursuit of its goal could create 150,000 jobs and add $15 billion each year to the state’s economy through 2045, the release said.

FPL, with more than 5.7 million accounts, will lead NextEra’s transition through numerous initiatives:

  • “Hundreds of millions” of solar panels will be added to the 15 million solar panels already deployed, increasing the utility’s solar generating capacity from 4,000 to more than 90,000 megawatts.
  • More than 50,000 megawatts of battery storage capacity will be added to the current 500 megawatts. “This energy storage will be critical to store the power of the sun and deploy it during times when it isn’t shining, such as in the evening when demand begins to rise as customers return home.
  • FPL’s current nuclear generation capacity of 3,500 megawatts will be continued.
  • Some of the utility’s natural gas plants will be converted to “green hydrogen” — which is hydrogen created by renewable energy sources such as wind, water or solar. Plants not converted to green hydrogen will be run on “renewable natural gas,” or biomethane. The renewable natural gas would comprise only 2.4% of the natural gas currently used in FPL plants.

Spokespersons for environmental organizations who read the announcement said they were skeptical about the investor-owned utility’s intention to follow through.

“Our partners in other states have also seen how utility goals are set to make a bold statement, while business-as-usual practices continue without meaningful transparency,” said Carolina Fernandez-Mazzoni, communications director for Catalyst Miami, an activist organization that opposed FPL’s most recent five-year plan to raise customers’ rates to generate a cumulative $4.9 billion over five years to expand power generation capacity.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, nearly all of the nation’s largest utilities have announced plans to convert to zero-emission power generation by 2050. Speaking to the website , Barry Rabe, a University of Michigan professor focusing on public and environmental policy, questioned whether the goals are realistic. “Emissions reduction pledges are relatively easy to make; they’re harder to deliver. And that’s been true for a long time,” he said.

“FPL is making some renewable energy investments, but they are not making a meaningful effort to address overreliance on gas,” she wrote. “We believe the major resource changes in these plans should be focused on shifting the means of generation to improve affordability. "

Bradley Marshall, senior attorney for the organization Earthjustice, said he doesn’t trust the utility’s pledge not to raise customer costs to fund the transition.

“If FPL’s history is any guide, FPL will continue to hike rates in order to increase its own profits,” Marshall said.

In a prepared statement, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said that while it’s “pleased” to see NextEra and FPL set an ambitious target, the plan lacks a commitment to boost energy efficiency “to help customers reduce their power consumption while saving money.”

The alliance also called on FPL to abandon its “attacks” on rooftop solar systems “as all forms of clean energy will be needed to meet these goals.”

FPL helped to author a bill during the most recent full session of the Florida Legislature that would have reduced buyback rates for excess energy produced by residential solar systems. While the bill passed the House and Senate, it was vetoed by Gov. DeSantis. But critics expect FPL to push another version of the bill during next year’s session.

NextEra and FPL announced the Zero Carbon Blueprint program as environmental organizations voiced opposition to a 10-year site plan that FPL submitted to the Florida Public Service Commission in April.

That plan proposed scaling up FPL’s power generation capabilities to meet peak demand consumption needs of an “extreme winter” weather event, similar to the one that paralyzed parts of Texas in early 2021.

In a report outlining the proposed site plan, FPL said that after studying how the multiday Texas freeze knocked out power for millions, the utility “could not be sure of its ability to serve all its customers if such a freeze occurred in Florida.”

Heating demands strained FPL’s delivery capacity during prolonged freezes in Florida in 1989 and 2010, the utility said. In 1989, customers were subjected to rolling blackouts — short periods during which power was shut off to even out distribution.

Since FPL absorbed Gulf Power, based in the Panhandle, the number of customers at risk of experiencing cold weather has expanded by about 450,000.

FPL is asking the PSC to approve its plan to delay retirement of five natural gas plants for use only in extreme winter conditions, and upgrade several other plants to increase their capacity. New storage batteries would be installed during the latter half of the 10-year planning period.

Catalyst Florida is urging the PSC to reject the plan, saying it would expand FPL’s fossil fuel infrastructure and “hike up ratepayers’ bills again for projects we don’t need.”

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com .

Related
Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Congresswoman tells of her ‘proudest moment’ as COVID-aid contracts draw new attention

As Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick began self-funding her successful 2021 congressional campaign, the company where she was CEO at the time started receiving a new source of income: providing COVID vaccines in underserved communities. Five contracts listed on a state database show Trinity Health Care Services of Miramar was paid almost $8.1 million for its vaccine work. The records don’t show how ...
TAMARAC, FL
Tri-Rail, other agencies get U.S. funds to help curb rail line trespassing, suicides

Fresh federal dollars are headed to South Florida to help railroads, cities and local police agencies cope with rising instances of trespassing and suicides along the region’s rail lines. More than $2 million from the Federal Railroad Administration is being distributed among 13 states, including Florida, to regions where deaths by train are on the rise due to trespassing and suicides, the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
As staghorn coral declines along Florida coast, planting project tests restoration plan

Just 150 fragments of staghorn coral planted off Florida’s shore might give new hope to the state’s endangered reefs. A boat carrying those fragments set off Tuesday afternoon in Jupiter, marking the beginning of a study on the temperature tolerance of coral on Florida’s northern reef tract. “This is the farthest north that this species has been out-planted,” said Shelby Thomas, the founder ...
JUPITER, FL
June is a pivotal month for abortions in Florida

The next few weeks could bring a major change in Florida when it comes to abortions. July 1 looms as the effective date of a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation. The state law does not make exceptions for incest, rape or human trafficking, but does allow abortions if the mother’s life is in danger or if two doctors agree the fetus has a ...
FLORIDA STATE
On guns, Republican Florida Legislature surpasses Democratic Congress | Editorial

Florida did more to stop gun violence after one school shooting than Congress is likely to do after a two-decades-plus string of school shootings and nationwide firearm carnage. The bipartisan framework that emerged from post-Uvalde Senate negotiations would allocate money for more mental health services. It would slightly tighten background checks for those under 21 seeking to buy ...
FLORIDA STATE
Years of effort, planning went into South Florida’s World Cup bid

The announcement of Miami becoming a host city for the 2026 World Cup was a moment of excitement and relief that was five years in the making for city officials. The South Florida delegation worked tirelessly for the opportunity since 2017 when the United States, Canada and Mexico’s joint bid was selected to host the tournament. After being snubbed for the 1994 World Cup, the only other time ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Nation’s lifeguard shortage arrives on South Florida’s beaches

On a peaceful June morning at the beach in Deerfield, a swimmer glided past, a woman napped in the sun, and the lifeguards set up at their stations, unhurried. There was no emergency. And yet Mike Brown, the beach’s ocean rescue chief, looked out at the water with unease. “I don’t know what to do; you have any advice?” he asked, semi-jokingly. Six years after parts of the “Baywatch” movie were ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Big switch by big union: Service Employees endorse Cherfilus McCormick re-election

The Service Employees International Union is endorsing U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in a contested Democratic primary. The endorsement, announced Thursday, by SEIU Florida, is a big switch from the big union. SEIU has long been a supporter of Dale Holness, who is challenging Cherfilus-McCormick in the Aug. 23 primary. Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Holness by five votes in the 2021 ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
For Renatha Francis, second time’s the charm | Editorial

Precisely as expected, Renatha Francis, a circuit judge in Palm Beach County, is once again on her way to the Florida Supreme Court. She would be the most inexperienced justice ever appointed under a process still quaintly described as “merit selection.” It is entirely about politics now. The nominating process provides nothing but a false front of respectability. All that remains is for Gov. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
