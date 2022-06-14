ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fisher-Price, US regulators issue warning after 13 infant deaths

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Swjm5_0gAowhFy00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

Globally, there have been more than 17 million of the Fisher-Price rockers sold since the 1990s, according to a news release Tuesday.

First-time homebuyers, these are the cities for you: report

Similar products were recalled in 2021 and in 2019.

In 2019, Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million Rock ‘n Play infant sleepers after reports of death. The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked the product to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

“Your infant’s sleep environment should be the safest place in your home, so we want to remind parents and caregivers: the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard, without blankets, pillows, or other items,” CPSC Chair Alex D. Hoen-Saric said in a statement about the warnings. “Babies should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in rockers, gliders, soothers, or swings.”

Hoen-Saric noted that the latest Fisher-Price investigation is still underway, but the CPSC wanted to alert parents about best sleep practices.

“We remain committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children,” Fisher-Price said in a statement after the joint warning.

Fisher-Price encourages consumers to see the company’s “Safe Start” page for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products.

Consumers are also asked to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Advocate Andy

Consumer Groups Warn of Dangers of Infant Rockers

Consumer Product Safety Commission reports accidental deaths from use of infant rockers for sleep. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an announcement warning of the dangers of using Fisher-Price infant rockers for sleep and of leaving infants unsupervised in the rockers.
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Consumer Reports#Consumer Goods#Safe Sleep#Cpsc
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent ham recall: If you bought this ham at Walmart, throw it out now

Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.
INDIANA STATE
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy