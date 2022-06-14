ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8YR8_0gAowNnY00

Harry Kane believes boss Gareth Southgate is still the man to take England forward despite a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary.

Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a thunderous Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag made it 4-0 on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.

The second consecutive defeat to the Hungarians left England without a victory in four Nations League matches.

Southgate has credit in the bank after taking England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.

But his position has been questioned and, on whether Southgate was the right man, captain Kane told Channel 4: “Without any question. That’s not a question I should even be answering if I’m honest.”

Daily Mail

Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be SACKED by England after dismal 4-0 defeat by Hungary and worry the manager may 'waste another golden generation' at the World Cup in Qatar

Furious England fans are calling for Gareth Southgate to be axed after the Three Lions' pitiful 4-0 hiding to Hungary on Tuesday night. Roland Sallai fired the visitors ahead with his 16th-minute opener before striking again twenty minutes from time, which forced the Three Lions to chase the game. But...
WORLD
SkySports

Germany hit five to humiliate European champions Italy; England humbled by Hungary - Nations League round-up

European champions Italy endured a humiliating night in Monchengladbach, as they were thrashed 5-2 by Germany in the UEFA National League. Joshua Kimmich began the rout after 10 minutes before an Ilkay Gundogan penalty, a Thomas Muller effort and a quickfire double from Chelsea's Timo Werner. Italy's consolations came from Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Germany hand Italy latest disappointment with UEFA Nations League defeat

On the final day of June’s two-week UEFA Nations League marathon, Germany served up one of the most eye-popping results of the 2022-23 tournament so far by dismantling fellow four-time World Cup champion Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the hosts just 10 minutes in,...
UEFA
Reuters

Kompany named new Burnley manager to succeed Dyche

June 14 (Reuters) - Burnley have appointed former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany as their new manager to take over from Sean Dyche, the Championship club (second-tier) said on Tuesday. The 36-year-old former Belgium defender left Anderlecht last month after two seasons as head coach, having joined in 2019 as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hoping heavy Hungary defeat spurs England on in Qatar

Gareth Southgate is confident England’s humiliation at the hands of Hungary will help fuel their winter World Cup charge rather than leave damaging scars.The afterglow from last summer’s unforgettable run to the Euro 2020 final has well and truly gone, with fans turning on the Three Lions boss and his players just five months out from Qatar.“You don’t know what you’re doing” echoed around Molineux as Hungary inflicted a 4-0 loss on Tuesday evening – England’s biggest home defeat since 1928.Southgate is in the eye of the storm after the “most difficult night” of his near six years in charge,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Predicting England’s starting Euro 2022 team after squad announcement

The build-up to England’s opening game of Euro 2022 has officially begun now that manager Sarina Wiegman has named her 23-player squad for the home tournament.The Lionesses will kick-off against Austria in front of a sold-out Old Trafford on 6 July, in a fixture that is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championships match.Wiegman has spent the last 12 months fine-tuning her squad and there were few surprises in the group named by the England manager on Wednesday, ahead of warm-up friendlies against Belgium and her former team the Netherlands in the coming week.Those friendly matches...
SPORTS
The Independent

'It was a difficult night for the players' says Southgate about England's loss to Hungary

Gareth Southgate said it was “difficult for the players” following England’s 4-0 Nations League loss against Hungary on Tuesday night.The Three Lions suffered their biggest home defeat in 94 years and now face potential relegation from the top tier.Southgate added, “The players have been committed, but it has been a very difficult period for them because of the volume of matches, the responsibility lies with me on that.”England’s next Nations League game will be against Italy on 23 September at the San Siro.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Australia goalkeeper sends nation to World Cup with incredible penalty shootout danceGareth Southgate says Nations League draw with Germany 'well deserved'Harry Kane ‘exceptional’ as he reaches 50 England goals, Gareth Southgate says
WORLD
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
The Independent

England Euro 2022 squad: Steph Houghton misses out as Lionesses name group for home tournament

Steph Houghton has missed out on England’s final 23-player squad for Euro 2022. Houghton has captained England at the last three major international tournaments and although she made the provisional squad, the defender has not featured competitively since January due to injury and will miss out on the home championships. ”It’s hard decision but she is not ready to compete,” England manager Sarina Wiegman said. “She did everything possible but she is just not ready. It’s hard for every player, but she is a big player who has made a big impact on the game. It’s really hard.”Leah Williamson will...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mako Vunipola lauds brother Billy for ‘massive’ impact on title-chasing Saracens

Mako Vunipola has hailed the “massive” influence of his brother and fellow England international Billy on Saracens this season.Mako was named in an England training squad last month, but No 8 Billy continues to be overlooked by head coach Eddie Jones.They have 128 caps between them, yet neither player has featured for their country since the final game of last year’s Six Nations.Both will be in the shop window on Saturday, though, when Saracens tackle Gallagher Premiership final opponents Leicester Tigers 48 hours before Jones announces his squad for three Tests against Australia next month.“The key for us is to...
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Chelsea Boast Four Players In The Euros 2022 England Squad

Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Fran Kirby and Bethany England have all made the final cut showcasing both the most and the least experienced of the group. Bright and Carter will be hoping to draw from their Arnold Clark Cup win in March, whilst Kirby last won an international medal in 2015 at the FIFA Women's World Cup when England finished with bronze.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Hungary humiliate England, 4-0; plus goals for Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi

The completely unnecessary UEFA Nations League justified its existence with an hilarious 4-0 win for Hungary over England at Molineux today. Mighty Magyars they may not be, but this is Hungary’s first win on English soil since the famous 6-3 in 1953. It’s also England’s worst defeat on the international stage since 1928, and their worst defeat to a non-Home Nations country since, well, ever. That’s also back-to-back wins for Hungary over England. The only other nations Hungary have beaten more than once in the last couple years are San Marino and Andorra. LOL!
SOCCER
The Independent

Gareth Southgate ready to find England ‘balance’ and ‘prove people wrong’ after Hungary humiliation

Gareth Southgate says he plans to “prove people wrong” in the same way he has done “all my life”, as he confronted the intense personal and professional criticism he faced from England’s 4-0 defeat to Hungary, and insisted it will not be an issue for the team by September.The 51-year-old admitted there was a “risk” of loss of momentum, but that was just another calculation to make for an international break with a lot of caveats and complications. It was for those reasons that Southgate was relatively relaxed about the results, as he reiterated that this was mostly about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

Community Policy