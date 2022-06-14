ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Worries aside, poll finds most journalists would do it again

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDih1_0gAovzw100

Journalists face harassment, fight against misinformation and are keenly aware of the industry's financial troubles and the dim view many Americans have of them.

Despite all that, most love their jobs and wouldn't trade it for something else.

Those were among the findings in a survey of nearly 12,000 journalists conducted by the Pew Research Center and released on Tuesday.

“To me, that's a fascinating juxtaposition,” said Amy Mitchell, director of journalism research at Pew. “They get it. They feel the struggle. They understand the public's feelings toward them. But they love it. They're proud of their work.”

More than three-quarters of the journalists (77%) said that if they had the chance to do it all again, they would pursue a career in the news business. Three-quarters of journalists over age 65 say the job has a positive impact on their emotional well-being, although these numbers get smaller for those who are younger.

When asked to describe their industry in a single word, 72% of journalists surveyed pick something negative — words like “struggling,” “chaos,” “partisan,” “difficult” and “stressful,” Pew said.

And when asked for one word that journalists think the general public would use to describe the news industry, only 3% could be characterized as positive. Words like “inaccurate,” “untrustworthy," “biased” and “partisan” were used most often.

Years of attacks from former President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a toll. Coupled with a companion poll of American adults in general, journalists have a more positive view of the job they do than people they are reporting for. For instance, 67% of journalists believe they're doing a very or somewhat good job of covering the most important stories, compared to 41% of the public. Most journalists (65%) said news organizations do a good job of reporting accurately, while only 35% of the public feels this way.

Pew found that 42% of the journalists said they had been harassed or threatened over the past year, mostly online. Sixteen percent of women said they'd been sexually harassed by someone outside their organization.

More than 9 in 10 journalists said they considered made up or false information to be a significant problem for society. A third of respondents said they come across falsehoods on a regular basis, Pew said.

For all the negativity, 70% of journalists pronounce themselves very or somewhat satisfied with their jobs, Pew said. Roughly the same number of people say they're excited about their work.

By overwhelming numbers, Pew found journalists using social media like Twitter and Facebook to promote their work and to hunt down possible sources. However, two-thirds of journalists said social media has had a very or somewhat negative impact on the profession.

People overall don’t trust (social media) a lot,” Mitchell said, “but the vast majority are using it.”

The number of people who face harassment or come across unreliable information online may explain the apparent contradiction, she said.

Fully three-quarters of the journalists feel it’s a major problem when people with the same opinions get their news from the same organizations, while 39% of the public sees it that way, Pew said.

Pew's findings are based on a national, online survey of 11,889 journalists conducted between Feb. 16 and March 17, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Pew Research Center
AOL Corp

Pence breaks with, and avoids talking about, Trump in Georgia

KENNESAW, Ga. — In a pointed rebuke to Donald Trump, the president he loyally served for four years, former Vice President Mike Pence aggressively touted the candidacy of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at a campaign rally Monday. Trump’s anger at Kemp stems from the aftermath of the 2020 election....
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

OLD ‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC expresses concern about bipartisan gun deal

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed concern about the recent deal announced by a bipartisan group of Senators to combat gun violence. Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters before votes Monday evening and said she was specifically concerned with what she said was "juvenile criminalisation." On Sunday, a bipartisan group of 20 Senators led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced a framework for legislation to combat gun violence. Though there is yet to be legislative text, part of the framework includes an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records for potential gun...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: In 2020, Biden said he wouldn’t compromise his values for Saudi oil. Now he’s changed his tune

Inflection moments are one-of-a-kind chances to change the course of history. The United States is currently in one of those moments, but the Biden administration has chosen political expediency over environmental heroism.With gas prices surging past $5 a gallon, and the Democratic Party watching its slim majorities in the House and Senate fade to life support as this November’s midterms approach, Biden chose to whiff on climate change. Instead of taking an admittedly Quixotic stand on oil conservation and urging Americans to adjust their wasteful habits, Biden opted to “reset” relations and crawl over to Saudi Arabia on bended knee...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy