Amber Heard denies she has been cut from Aquaman 2, calling rumours ‘slightly insane’

By Leonie Cooper
The Independent
 1 day ago

Amber Heard has denied rumours she has been cut from Aquaman 2 .

Earlier today (14 June) a source claimed Heard had been removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and her part recast. However, this rumour has been refuted by Heard’s representative.

“The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” a rep for Heard told The Independent .

The statement was released after gossip site Just Jared claimed that “Warner Bros decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen testing the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.”

The Independent has reached out to Warner Bros for comment.

Earlier this month a petition to entirely remove Heard from the film officially reached its target of 4.5 million signatures . Two days after a jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in the couple’s highly publicised defamation trial, the petition’s target was then bumped to 6 million signatures.

Fluctuations in the size of Heard’s role in the forthcoming DC sequel have been the subject of persistent rumours, but they also became a topic of contested testimony in the Depp-Heard trial, which concluded on 2 June.

Heard said on the stand that her Aquaman 2 role was significantly pared down after her ex-husband’s team called her abuse claims a “hoax”. “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” she testified.

According to one unconfirmed Hollywood report, Heard appears for less than 10 minutes of the movie’s final cut.

The film is due for release in 2023.

Follow updates to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp story here .

