ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Massive black bear euthanised after bursting into tent and attacking mother and three-year-old girl

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYCGN_0gAovwHq00

A 350-pound black bear was killed after it tore into a tent in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and injured a 3-year-old girl and her mother, according to National Park Service officials.

Park officials said the bear entered the Elkmont Campground at 5.20am on Sunday while a family of five were sleeping in their tent.

The bear reportedly tore into the family's tent and scratched the mother and the little girl on their heads.

The father of the family was eventually able to scare the bear away. The family left a note at the campground office notifying officials about the attack and left to get medical treatment for the mother and child.

Both were treated for non-life-threatening lacerations on their heads, according to NPS officials .

Staff set traps in the campground area for the bear and tracked it down. After finding the bear and trapping it, NPS officials said the animal was humanely euthanised.

According to park officials, the bear had become accustom to humans and no longer showed fear from human encampments. The bear reportedly "boldly" entered the trap set by park officials. They determined it had to be euthanised because it posed "a risk to human safety”.

"The bear weighed approximately 350 pounds, which is not standard for this time of year, suggesting the bear had previous and likely consistent access to non-natural food sources,” Lisa McInnis ,the park's Chief of Resource Management in a statement.

According to NPS officials, the bear's behaviour suggested that it was not predating on the family, but rather it had become accustom to eating human food and was searching for it in the tent.

Bear attacks see an uptick in May and June when bears' natural foods, like berries, are not yet available in the wilderness. Park officials said the bear likely smelled food in the area of the campsite.

"In this incident, the bear was likely attracted to food smells throughout the area, including dog food at the involved campsite," Ms McInnis said. "It is very difficult to deter this learned behavior and, as in this case, the result can lead to an unacceptable risk to people."

Experts recommend hanging food items at least 10 feet off the ground and five feet from trees when camping. Many campsites have bear proof lockers for food storage specifically to diminish the potential for human food to draw the animals toward campsites.

While bears are dangerous wild animals, deadly attacks are still relatively rare, with only 25 people being killed across North America in the last 20 years.

Comments / 37

Lori P Brown
2d ago

It posed a risk to human safety that took it upon themselves to enter into the wild and rish a bear encounter in their own environment. WTF? Where are the bears supposed to go when humans encroach in their homes?

Reply(1)
24
Susann Smith
2d ago

Shouldn't be camping where bears live. It's their home, humans have destroyed so much already, with encroachment of land, building homes and shopping centers. Humans the Search and Destroy Gang

Reply(1)
21
Ann Plamondon
2d ago

It almost makes you wonder what they had in the tent besides themselves to attract that bear. Most campers don’t realize you don’t keep coolers and snacks and goodies inside your tent you keep them high up in a tree.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Whiskey Riff

Massive Black Bear Opens Van Door Sending Tourists Into A Panic

People, this is why we stay a safe distance from bears. These animals are far smarter than you think and, in this case, I would say smarter than the people in the video too. Anywhere you go traveling, if you plan to attend an area that is considered wilderness you should always do research on the wildlife and other things that have potential to harm you.
ANIMALS
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Bear Attacks#Bears#Natural Food#National Park Service#Nps#Resource Management
Complex

Florida Man Dies After Going Into Lake With Alligators to Search for Frisbees

A man in Florida was found dead after he decided to search for Frisbees in a lake with surrounding signs warning people to beware of alligators, CBS News reports. Largo Police Department confirmed via email Tuesday that “a gator was involved” in the death of an unidentified 47-year-old man in John S. Taylor Park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a specialist has been contracted to remove the gator “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family of mother and twins found decomposing in car share doubt over autopsy results

Family members have expressed doubts over the autopsy results of a Florida mother and her twin 3-year-old children who were found decomposing inside a car earlier this year.Andrea Langhorst, 35, reportedly gave her twins, Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer a “fatal to lethal” dose of meth, which was also found in her own system alongside cocaine, according to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office.On 20 March, officers from the Melbourne Police Department were called to the Manatee Cove apartment complex after a caller had reported a vehicle with a “really bad stench” emanating from inside.“The windows were all fogged. They...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Major update in Harmony Montgomery case after ‘FBI seen with FRIDGE at former home’ of missing 8-year-old’s dad Adam

THE search for little Harmony Montgomery has intensified after FBI agents were reportedly seen rolling a refrigerator into a home previously linked to the missing child's dad. Law enforcement officials swarmed a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, where Harmony's father and stepmother, Adam and Kayla, once lived.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy