Congress & Courts

Kamala Harris warns that overturning Roe vs Wade could ‘challenge’ other rights

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2a31_0gAovrsD00

The US Supreme Court's likely decision to overturn abortion care protections would "challenge" other "fundamental" constitutional rights, Kamala Harris has said.

The vice president said that if the landmark ruling Roe vs Wade , which enshrined constitutional protections for abortion care, was overturned, other freedoms such as marriage equality and access to birth control could be impacted.

The Roe ruling effectively repealed laws that outright banned abortion, prompting years of religious and moral conflict over womens' rights.

Comments / 12

jbeam
4d ago

Equating abortion to other constitutional rights is liberal wordsmithing . Roe v Wade decision was a judiciary ruling not a Constitutionally given right. Harris knows this but is counting on the ignorance of her constituents to accept this and of course they will.

Reply(1)
12
Santa Claws
3d ago

Kamala has found yet another important issue to which she can dedicate her endless talents and wisdom. And her achievements will add to her growing list of important milestone accomplishments. Jill was right. Joe's handlers were wrong.

Reply
2
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
The Independent

The Independent

