Kamala Harris warns that overturning Roe vs Wade could ‘challenge’ other rights

The US Supreme Court's likely decision to overturn abortion care protections would "challenge" other "fundamental" constitutional rights, Kamala Harris has said.

The vice president said that if the landmark ruling Roe vs Wade , which enshrined constitutional protections for abortion care, was overturned, other freedoms such as marriage equality and access to birth control could be impacted.

The Roe ruling effectively repealed laws that outright banned abortion, prompting years of religious and moral conflict over womens' rights.

