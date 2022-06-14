ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: After prison, it was hard to find work and start over. I now make it easier for others.

By Robert Smith
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Smith is county director of the Center for Employment Opportunities San Diego site. He lives in San Diego.

It’s been 22 years since I walked out of prison with a GED diploma, a handful of program certificates I earned “inside” and a mixture of fear and optimism about what was ahead of me. Looking back from the place where I now get to help people who are in the same position I was that day in March 2000, I was right to be afraid.

When I came home and began looking for work, there were so many obstacles: an immediate need for income, laws and policies that hurt justice-impacted job seekers, skeptical employers and hesitant landlords, just to name a few. It’s tough to get a job without a residence, and it’s tough to get a residence without a job.

I’ve been involved in workforce development since 2000, for the last seven of those years as county director at the San Diego site of the Center for Employment Opportunities , a national nonprofit that provides a comprehensive suite of job readiness services to those impacted by a criminal justice history. It fills me with gratitude and pride to help individuals avoid the cycle of joblessness that often leads them back to incarceration. This work is all the more meaningful to me because, like our participants, I know what it’s like to have to fight against obstacles for a fair chance.

I grew up in poverty with a parent struggling with addiction, who was in and out of jail and prison. I went from Child Protective Services to foster care in several states, including California, and ended up incarcerated myself at the age of 12 for the first time. Like so many juveniles who intersect with the criminal legal system, it wouldn’t be my only encounter. I later went both to jail and prison.

I knew it wasn’t a life I wanted and so began involvement in reentry work while I was still in prison as part of a small pre-release program. It was a way for me to start thinking about — and building — my life after my incarceration. Rather than fill me with hope, it caused me to worry. It wasn’t hard to notice the constant flow of people who had been released returning to prison. I was worried. Based on what I saw, for every person we helped find resources on the outside, three or four came right back. I knew which one I wanted to be, but I didn’t know which I would be.

I was fortunate to find an organization called STRIVE that provides coaching, training and placement services to communities dealing with cycles of poverty and joblessness (including the formerly incarcerated). I graduated and began volunteering with the organization every day as a janitor and all-around “gopher.” It soon hired me as a trainer.

My role was funded by a one-year grant, so I wanted to make the most of it. I shadowed every possible position I could. In addition to training, I started doing outreach, intake, job development, retention and reception — and I was still never afraid to pick up a mop.

I took night classes at the end of my 16-hour days. I wasn’t sure where I was going, but I wanted to be prepared for the opportunity, if it presented itself. I applied for every role that was a new challenge for growth. I finally landed an administrative role supporting the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer, the chief operating officer and the national affiliate director of STRIVE.

I was able to use that experience as a springboard to join the Center for Employment Opportunities. After more than two decades in this field, starting at the bottom as a volunteer janitor, I am now director of the Center for Employment Opportunities San Diego office, our second-largest location in the country.

I recently celebrated 22 years at home, and I am proud of what I have accomplished. Now other people in community services come to me — me! — for advice and guidance. It wasn’t always easy and the obstacles were steep and many, but knowing I get to help people coming out of prison and jail overcome fear and anxiety and reclaim a full life of self-respect and dignity is so rewarding. I enjoy teaching and interacting with each and every class at our office, sharing my story of uncertainty and triumph.

I want every person who wants it to have a fair chance at employment — and I’m still not afraid to pick up a mop, if that is what’s needed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
kusi.com

City of Escondido loses Police Chief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week the Escondido Police Department announcing long-time Police Chief, Ed Varso, will be stepping down to head the Police Department in Menifee, California. City of Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the search for a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
iheart.com

Life-Saving Drug Now Available in San Diego County Jails

SAN DIEGO - Inmates in San Diego County jails will now have access to life-saving drugs. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is making naloxone, also known as Narcan, readily available in common areas of housing units and in visitation areas of all county jails. The move follows a recommendation from the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board to have the overdose reversing drug available to all inmates.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Job Opportunities#Poverty
iheart.com

Notorious San Diego Skateboarder and Murderer Paroled

Former professional skateboarder Mark ``Gator'' Rogowski, who was convicted of raping and murdering a woman in Carlsbad more than 30 years ago, has been granted parole. Rogowski was sentenced to 31 years-to-life in the 19-91 rape and murder of 22-year old Jessica Bergsten. Bergsten was hit repeatedly with a "club," steering wheel lock. she was raped and strangled by Rogowski, before he drove her body to a remote part of Imperial county, and burying her in a shallow grave.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Migrants to Be Moved Further Inland as Border Surge Continues

SAN DIEGO - There have been a record number of suspected illegal immigrants caught crossing the Southern border for the third month in a row. The latest report from Customs and Border Protection show there were about 240,000 encounters in May and more than half were single adults. If this surge stays on trend, it will break last year's total next month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: The Surveillance Ordinance Is Back, Baby

San Diego’s surveillance ordinance will be back in front of elected officials for a second and possibly final vote on Monday. There doesn’t appear to be any substantive changes to the text since it got the Council’s initial approval in November 2020 and then underwent review by the mayor’s office and heads of the city’s various employee unions.
Times of San Diego

Dealers Plead Guilty in Case Linked to 2020 Fentanyl-Induced Death of Vista Woman

Two people pleaded guilty in federal court Friday for their part in the fentanyl-related death of a young woman nearly two years ago in Vista. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and Valerie Lynn Addison, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, along with methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy