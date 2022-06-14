ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

With inflation at 40-year high, interest rates expected to increase again

By Alexandra Limon
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BNa2_0gAovS0A00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate hike this week, which could be the biggest hike the U.S. has seen in decades.

The interest rate is expected to go up as much as three-quarters of a percentage point, the sharpest increase in more than 25 years. The Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates will slow down demand and get inflation under control.

“We’ve gotta do it so it doesn’t affect economic growth in a big way. We have some of the strongest economic growth we’ve had in the past 20 years,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

There are fears that if interest rates go up too quickly, an economic recession could occur. Both Democrats and Republicans are playing the blame game over what’s pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

“What we need is a president who is willing to listen, who is actually willing to work with people on the other side to address these serious problems,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

But President Biden said that Republicans are the ones who are halting plans to address the issues.

“Republicans in Congress are doing everything they can to stop my plans to bring down costs for ordinary families,” Biden said.

The pandemic and related labor shortages have strained supply chains around the world for more than two years, and the war in Ukraine is making problems worse by pushing up wheat and energy prices.

“This is a crisis of epic proportions that could have been avoided and still could be stopped,” said Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.).

President Biden says his administration is working to address the problem.

“We made extraordinary progress and we put America in a position to tackle a worldwide problem that’s worse everywhere but here,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Steve Scalise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation And Economy#The Federal Reserve#Democrats#Republicans
WWLP

Connecticut state police conduct large-scale drug bust in Portland

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – State police conducted a large-scale drug bust in Portland on Wednesday evening. The narcotics operation is the result of a months-long investigation into a facility conducting illegal operations on Airline Avenue. State police revealed that officers conducted a narcotics operation into a motorcycle club hangout that ran underground events where illegal […]
WWLP

East Hartford police investigate double homicide as possible targeted home invasion

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a double homicide in East Hartford Thursday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a house on Graham Road off Brewer Street just before midnight. A neighbor called 911 after hearing four or five gunshots from the house, police said. Officers found two men with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy