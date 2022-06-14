ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Four-star Hungary humiliate England to take top spot their Nations League group

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkBqC_0gAouzyE00

Ten-man England slumped to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash at Molineux.

A double from Roland Sallai and late efforts from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag condemned Gareth Southgate’s side to a hefty loss and their fourth game without a win in Group A3 of the competition.

To compound the hosts’ misery, defender John Stones was sent off for a second bookable offence eight minutes from time.

It was also a humiliating night for European champions Italy, who were thrashed 5-2 by Germany in Monchengladbach.

Joshua Kimmich began the rout after 10 minutes before an Ilkay Gundogan penalty, a Thomas Muller effort and a quickfire double from Chelsea’s Timo Werner. Italy’s consolations came from Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni.

The results put Hungary top of the group, a point ahead of Germany and two above Italy, with England three points adrift at the bottom.

Memphis Depay scored an injury-time winner as Holland denied a Wales side that thought they had snatched a draw in Rotterdam.

Goals from Noa Lang and Cody Gakpo put the Dutch 2-0 up inside 23 minutes but Brennan Johnson pulled one back in the Group A4 clash soon after.

A penalty from Gareth Bale levelled it at 2-2 after the 90 minutes were up but there was still time for Depay to have the final word.

The other match in the group saw Belgium beat Poland 1-0 in Warsaw with a 16th-minute goal from Michy Batshuayi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S16Xe_0gAouzyE00

Scotland came from behind to beat Armenia 4-1 in their Group B1 encounter in Yerevan.

Vahan Bichakhchyan got the hosts off to a fine start but Scotland turned the game around with a Stuart Armstrong double.

John McGinn and Che Adams added to the score after the break and Armenia finished with 10 men after Arman Hovhannisyan was sent off.

The Republic of Ireland held group leaders Ukraine to a 1-1 draw in Lodz.

Nathan Collins put the Irish ahead just before the half-hour with Artem Dovbyk equalising early in the second half.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Group B3 leaders Bosnia came from 2-1 down to beat Finland 3-2 in Zenica while Stefan Mugosa hit a hat-trick to fire Montenegro to a 3-0 win in Romania.

Kaan Ayhan and Hakan Calhanoglu scored to ensure Turkey maintained their 100 per cent record in Group C1 with a 2-0 win over Lithuania while Luxembourg and the Faroe Islands played out a 2-2 draw.

In Group D1, Vladislavs Gutkovskis scored both goals as Latvia beat Liechtenstein 2-0 and Moldova edged out Andorra 2-1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Europe heatwave: Forest fires hit Spain as France prepares for record-high temperatures

Extreme heat blanketing Western Europe this weekend is likely to be only a “foretaste of future”, climate scientists and meteorologists have warned.Temperature records could be broken in France, Spain and Italy during a sweltering Saturday and Sunday.The mercury nudged above 40C in parts of France on Friday – the hottest ever June day in 11 different areas – but could climb up to 42C on Saturday.So fierce is the heat that the health ministry has activated a special helpline, while the Red Cross is distributing fresh water to the homeless in Toulouse amid fears of people dying in the scorching...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Phil Salt in tune with Matthew Mott’s England expectations after maiden hundred

Phil Salt believes he has a key ally in new England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott following a maiden international hundred.The pyrotechnics of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone that carried England to a world record 498-4 in the first one-day international against the Netherlands on Friday will live long in the memory, but it was Salt, in particular, who laid the foundations for an enormous total in Amstelveen.He might have gone into his shell after the early dismissal of Jason Roy but instead elected to meet the minnows head-on with a series of eye-catching drives and a couple of self-assured...
SPORTS
The Independent

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal.The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season.Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.Bronze told the Barcelona website: “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, ââone of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.“After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca.” Read More 'It was a difficult night for the players' says Southgate about England's loss to HungaryChloe Kelly ecstatic to be back in England action after long-term injuryLucy Bronze hoping for boost from England’s ‘12th man’ at Women’s Euros
SOCCER
The Independent

Giant puppet tours England to mark World Refugee Week

A giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee has embarked on a tour of England, visiting landmark destinations to take part in World Refugee Week.Little Amal, designed to highlight the plight of child refugees, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester last July.On Sunday, the 3.5m puppet began her New Steps New Friends tour, visiting 10 towns and cities across England to share her resilient and hopeful message: “Don’t forget about us.”Artistic director Amir Nazir told the PA news agency: “The whole project stems from the idea that refugees are thought...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaan Ayhan
The Independent

Haaland at gym, Shearer class and Nketiah commits – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.FootballManchester City’s new man is in shape.Throwing back to @ErlingHaaland in the gym! 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/swOszfc1W9— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 18, 2022Any excuse.A brilliant team goal at @wembleystadium 🤝#OnThisDay 26 years ago, the #ThreeLions beat the Netherlands 4-1 at EURO '96!pic.twitter.com/IvYEs9jo9M— England (@England) June 18, 2022The best night 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/r1wjwa92t3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 18, 2022Arsenal celebrated a new deal for one striker…Ready for a new chapter 🤝From joining us...
SOCCER
The Independent

Troy Parrott heads back to Tottenham desperate to impress manager Antonio Conte

Troy Parrott will head back to Tottenham desperate to impress manager Antonio Conte after announcing himself on the international stage.The 20-year-old striker met up with the Republic of Ireland earlier this month having spent what he hopes was a breakthrough season in League One with MK Dons, during which he scored 10 goals in all competitions.He carried that form into Ireland’s Nations League fixtures, capping a fine individual display with an assured finish in a 3-0 victory over Scotland and impressing as Stephen Kenny’s men drew 1-1 with Ukraine in Lodz to bring down the curtain on a gruelling run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Matteo Berrettini moves closer to Queen’s title defence by breezing into final

Matteo Berrettini moved one step closer to defending his Queen’s Club crown and received a marriage proposal into the bargain following a straight-sets win over Botic Van De Zandschulp.Big-serving Berrettini rolled over the world number 29 from Holland 6-4 6-3 in 90 minutes to reach the final of the cinch Championships.The Italian was then propositioned by an admirer in the stands and said, smiling: “Let me think about it.”Berrettini, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, beat Andy Murray to claim a third grass-court title in Stuttgart last week.BACK-TO-BACK FINALS FOR @MattBerrettini‼️ He takes out Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

Ben Stiller has arrived in Poland to meet refugees forced to flee Ukraine following the Russian invasion.The actor, 56, was pictured in the large south-eastern city of Rzeszow, close to the border, speaking to aid workers in a storage facility.Millions have crossed over into Poland since the war began in February.Just arrived in Poland, ahead of #WorldRefugeeDay with @Refugees to meet people who’s lives have been impacted by the war in #Ukraine. https://t.co/1oUVrZpsBy— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 18, 2022Stiller, who is a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR – the UN refugee agency, posted on Twitter as he arrived in...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy