Opinion: Mexican president's snub shows U.S. can't keep on making all the rules

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Re “ In blow to Biden, Mexico president to skip Americas Summit ” (June 6): Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s decision to skip the Summit of the Americas makes a statement that the U.S. cannot continue to control foreign countries with the attitude that it is our way or the highway.

To not invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua demonstrates a recalcitrant attitude towards these countries. Sure, there are human rights abuses in these countries but this is true of countries we consider our allies. What about abuses in Saudi Arabia and China? Do we not deal with them despite their abuses?

It appears that President Joe Biden has taken this action to appease the few Republican politicians who make it a campaign issue to single out Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to win votes.

Are these same politicians making an issue of the way Palestinians and Syrians are treated?

Wilbur Smith

Clairemont

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

