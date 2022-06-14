ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwanda deportation flight called off at last minute after European judges intervene

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ki6yC_0gAouD2i00

The flight that was scheduled to deport the first refugees to Rwanda will not take off following a series of eleventh-hour interventions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

All migrants have been removed from the plane at Boscombe Down, near Salisbury, government sources have confirmed.

The appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, PA agency understands, who overruled the UK rulings.

It is also understood that, at present , there is not a route for the Home Office to appeal against the decision.

It comes after the ECHR earlier today confirmed its decision to block the sending of one of the seven asylum-seekers facing imminent removal to Rwanda.

The urgent intervention by the ECHR, requested yesterday, was in relation to an Iraqi national who came to the UK on 17 May this year.

The interim measures indicated that the removal of the individual may not go ahead until “three weeks after the delivery of the final domestic decision in his ongoing judicial review proceedings,” the ECHR said.

It is understood the Court was considering a number of further requests at the time of its decision.

Today’s succesful and last-minute legal bids come in the wake of comments made by prime minister Boris Johnson, in which he suggested lawyers representing the migrants were “abetting the work of criminal gangs”.

Mr Johnson had insisted the government would not be deterred from its policy, despite criticism from the Church of England and the Prince of Wales, reports said.

Mr Johnson acknowledged there had been criticism of the plan from “some slightly unexpected quarters” but highlighted the legal profession as the main source of opposition to the Rwanda policy, which will send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation.

As things stood early on Tuesday evening, just seven people were due to be on board the plane following a string of legal challenges and Home Office reviews.

More follows

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin victory in Ukraine will be a ‘catastrophe’, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the West must continue to support the Ukrainians as they seek to recover territory seized by Russia, saying it would be a “catastrophe” if President Vladimir Putin was able to claim victory.Speaking on his return to the UK after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the Prime Minister warned that Ukraine should not be encouraged to accept a “bad peace” which would simply be the prelude to a renewed Russian offensive.Mr Johnson also defended his decision to pull out of a conference of northern Tories on Friday so he could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The timing of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Refugees to be electronically tagged and prosecuted if they don’t comply under ‘draconian’ Home Office plan

Refugees who cross the Channel in small boats to reach the UK are set to be electronically tagged - and prosecuted if they fail to comply - under Home Office plans.Campaigners and experts have accused ministers of adopting a “draconian and punitive” approach that will see people who have conflict and danger treated as “criminals”, and of pushing through the plan despite having “no concrete evidence” that it will improve levels of compliance.A 12-month pilot will see some of those who travel to Britain via “unnecessary and dangerous routes” fitted with tags, including potentially those recognised as victims of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Prime Minister warns ‘we need to steel ourselves for long war’ in Ukraine

The Prime Minister has warned Britons that “we need to steel ourselves for a long war” in Ukraine on his return from the nation’s capital.After visiting Kyiv, Boris Johnson said that Vladimir Putin’s invasion is “entering a new phase” and if Russian advances were successful he “would not stop at dismembering Ukraine”.Writing in The Times, Mr Johnson also outlined a four-point plan on how the UK and its allies can best support Ukraine.He wrote: “I am afraid that we need to steel ourselves for a long war, as Putin resorts to a campaign of attrition, trying to grind down Ukraine...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

The Ukrainian navy claimed Friday that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea.In a statement on social media, the navy said that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike.Snake Island, located some 35 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Deportation#European#The Home Office#Echr#Iraqi#Court#The Church Of Englan
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP as he urges schools to 'push back' against trans campaigners

A Tory MP says schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase' as he urges schools to 'push back' against campaigners. Nick Fletcher, who made headlines when he claimed young men are being turned towards a life of crime because Dr Who is a woman, has sent letters to every school in his constituency.
SOCIETY
The Independent

South Korea forced to retract unfounded claim that fisherman killed by North was trying to defect

South Korea’s coast guard announced on Thursday that there is no evidence to suggest that a fisheries official who had been killed by North Korean troops in 2020 intended to defect.“Field investigations were conducted without ruling out various possibilities, including the deceased official’s defection to North Korea, but no evidence was found to confirm his intention to defect,” said Park Sang-chun, head of the Incheon Coast Guard, in a news conference, reported Yonhap news agency.The fisheries department official, Lee Dae-jun, had gone missing at sea in September 2020 while working as a fishing inspector.North Korean soldiers shot him, poured...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian spy tried to infiltrate the Hague, claims Dutch intelligence

A Russian spy used a fake identity to apply for an internship at the Hague, the Dutch intelligence service said.Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov pretended to be a Brazilian national called Viktor Muller Ferreira to try to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) in April, according to the Netherlands.Dutch intelligence agency chief Erik Akerboom said: “This was a long-term, multi-year GRU [Russia’s military intelligence service] operation that cost a lot of time, energy and money.”The ICC had accepted the man for the internship, he also said. The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) said in a statement that the man...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Backlash grows to India’s plan to introduce US-style ‘tours of duty’ for military service

Violent protests broke out in major Indian cities on Thursday, two days after the government announced a major overhaul to the recruitment process in the Indian armed forces.Hundreds of young aspirants set train coaches on fire, blocked railway tracks and roads, and clashed with security forces as they raised slogans against the new US army-style short-term recruitment plan that they say will leave them unemployed.The government of India on Tuesday unveiled the “Agnipath” or “Path of Fire” programme, which will induct aspirants for a short-term four-year contract into three services – navy, airforce and army. On completion of this...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ made by Indian ruling party officials on Prophet Muhammad

The US has joined several Islamic countries in condemning derogatory remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two members of India’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).“Well, this is something that we’ve condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.Thousands of Muslims across the country have taken to the streets to protest the incendiary remarks made about the Prophet by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal. Both have since been removed from their...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – June 19

Cost-of-living crisis developments, by-election fears and World Cup rules feature on Sunday’s papers.The Observer reports “a wave of 1970s-style of economic discontent” threatens to spread from the rail sector to public services as teachers and NHS workers flag industrial action over pay.Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/KBJft8i2Dq— The Observer (@ObserverUK) June 18, 2022The Business Secretary has accused the country’s biggest trade unions of “bribing” workers to strike, according to The Sunday Telegraph, while The Mail on Sunday claims a leak reveals Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “secretly backs union barons”.🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Unions 'bribing' workers to strike'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up...
WORLD
The Independent

Thousands march in London to demand action over cost of living crisis

Thousands of protesters marched in London calling for government action to ease the cost of living crisis.The TUC, which coordinated hundreds of coaches to bring demonstrators to the capital from across the UK, called for measures including “a decent pay rise for public-sector workers” and a £15 minimum wage.Union leaders gave speeches in Parliament Square, demanding higher wages, increased taxes on the rich and better working conditions.They also expressed support for the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union rail strikes next week.Onlookers reported a heavy police presence, with around 10 police vans.Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said:...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Giant puppet tours England to mark World Refugee Week

A giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee has embarked on a tour of England, visiting landmark destinations to take part in World Refugee Week.Little Amal, designed to highlight the plight of child refugees, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester last July.On Sunday, the 3.5m puppet began her New Steps New Friends tour, visiting 10 towns and cities across England to share her resilient and hopeful message: “Don’t forget about us.”Artistic director Amir Nazir told the PA news agency: “The whole project stems from the idea that refugees are thought...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Zelensky hails ‘brave’ soldiers on visit to frontline as Russia sends more troops to fight for key city

Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Ukraine’s “brave men and women” as he paid a visit to troops on the frontline of his country’s war against Russia.A video posted to the president’s official Telegram account on Saturday showed him handing out medals and posing for pictures with troops in what appeared to be an underground shelter in the southern Mykolaiv region.The president’s office did not say when he made his latest trip to see troops.“Our brave men and women. Each one of them is working flat out,” Mr Zelensky said in the video. “We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!”In...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon: Opponents ‘running scared’ of independence

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused opposition parties of “running scared” of a debate on Scotland’s future.Ms Sturgeon said they are “running scared” of the facts on independence and the UK’s “abysmal” performance compared to other nations.On Tuesday, the Scottish Government published a paper comparing the UK with other nations which Ms Sturgeon claimed are “wealthier, fairer and happier” than the UK.She said: “The Tories and Labour have completely failed to engage with that point because they know it is true and because they can see how threadbare the case for continued Westminster rule over Scotland has become.The people of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Shapps accuses union of ‘punishing’ the public with crippling rail strikes

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has accused the country’s biggest rail union of “punishing” millions of innocent people after it confirmed it will go ahead with series of crippling strikes.Mr Shapps said the travelling public faced a week of “misery” because the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union had refused repeated appeals to call off their action due to start on Tuesday.But Labour in turn accused the Transport Secretary and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of deliberately “pouring petrol on fire” because they wanted the country to “grind to a halt’ in order to stoke political divisions.On Saturday, the RMT confirmed that...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy