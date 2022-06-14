Rwanda deportation flight called off at last minute after European judges intervene

The flight that was scheduled to deport the first refugees to Rwanda will not take off following a series of eleventh-hour interventions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

All migrants have been removed from the plane at Boscombe Down, near Salisbury, government sources have confirmed.

The appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, PA agency understands, who overruled the UK rulings.

It is also understood that, at present , there is not a route for the Home Office to appeal against the decision.

It comes after the ECHR earlier today confirmed its decision to block the sending of one of the seven asylum-seekers facing imminent removal to Rwanda.

The urgent intervention by the ECHR, requested yesterday, was in relation to an Iraqi national who came to the UK on 17 May this year.

The interim measures indicated that the removal of the individual may not go ahead until “three weeks after the delivery of the final domestic decision in his ongoing judicial review proceedings,” the ECHR said.

It is understood the Court was considering a number of further requests at the time of its decision.

Today’s succesful and last-minute legal bids come in the wake of comments made by prime minister Boris Johnson, in which he suggested lawyers representing the migrants were “abetting the work of criminal gangs”.

Mr Johnson had insisted the government would not be deterred from its policy, despite criticism from the Church of England and the Prince of Wales, reports said.

Mr Johnson acknowledged there had been criticism of the plan from “some slightly unexpected quarters” but highlighted the legal profession as the main source of opposition to the Rwanda policy, which will send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation.

As things stood early on Tuesday evening, just seven people were due to be on board the plane following a string of legal challenges and Home Office reviews.

