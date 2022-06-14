Wednesday is the last day on campus for students in the Long Beach Unified School District, but the district recently announced that its free lunch program will continue through the summer as part of its Summer Food Service Program.

Pickup options will be available at several schools and there are options for all children, as well as for students enrolled in summer classes.

Click here for a list of open food sites, which will provide free lunches between 10:35 and 10:55 a.m. June 27 to July 29, with a planned closure for July 4. These sites include seven LBUSD high schools: Long Beach Poly, Wilson, Jordan, Cabrillo, Lakewood, Renaissance, and Browning.

Meals at these sites will be provided to children aged 1 to 18 at no charge, with no documentation required.

In addition, 36 other schools will provide meals to children enrolled in Child Development Centers, SEAL, School Age Care or WRAP programs this Summer.

The post Summer break is here, but kids can still get free meals at these LBUSD campuses appeared first on Long Beach Post .