Missoula, MT

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 2 days ago

WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. *...

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022. .Heavy rainfall on top of a deep and melting snowpack over the past. several days could lead to excessive runoff into creeks and streams. emanating from the mountains. This excessive runoff into waterways. could quickly push water levels...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

Officials gather in Red Lodge to discuss flooding impacts

RED LODGE, Mont. - Montana officials and officials from several agencies gathered in Red Lodge Thursday to discuss recent flooding impacting the state. Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras said the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell reached out to her about coming to Montana with her team.
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

Flooding impacting many in southern Montana: How you can help

Floods have washed away roads and even homes in southern Montana, opening up many opportunities to help the affected communities. The Montana Red Cross is taking donations on their website here, or by calling 800-HELP-NOW. A fund has also been established by the Greater Gallatin United Way and the Park...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana receives major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden

HELENA, Mont. - Montana has received a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden in response to devastating flooding across portions of the state. On Wednesday, the state submitted a request to the president for an expedited presidential major disaster declaration. The declaration will provide federal aid to supplement state...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Gov. Gianforte declares statewide disaster due to flooding

HELENA, Mont. - Severe flooding impacting several Montana counties is prompting Gov. Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster. “With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from his office. “Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.”
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Buzzing in Billings: Future Yellowjackets bond during MT/WY Basketball Series

BILLINGS- Montana and Wyoming are preparing to face off once again as the top players from both states compete in the Midland Roundtable All-Star Basketball Series. The Montana girls haven't lost to Wyoming since June 10, 2016 in Sheridan when Wyoming rallied from a nine-point deficit in the first half to beat the Treasure State 71-64. Head Coach Wes Keller is 9-0 in charge of the Montana girls.
BILLINGS, MT

