MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

HELENA, Mont. - Severe flooding impacting several Montana counties is prompting Gov. Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster. “With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from his office. “Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.”

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO