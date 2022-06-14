ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami chefs make history after receiving Michelin Stars

By Lisa Petrillo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAZJn_0gAosJPU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awYm9_0gAosJPU00
Michelin Stars awarded for the first time to restaurants in Miami, Orlando and Tampa 03:04

MIAMI – Chef Jeremy Ford has been cooking up elevated dishes in his kitchen at Stubborn Seed on Miami Beach for almost five years.

This celebrity chef has won many accolades throughout his career, but none as prestigious as the one he received last week in Orlando.

Ford was awarded one-star by The Michelin Guide among 11 other Miami chefs recognized.  It's the first-ever Michelin Guide for Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo asked Ford what the Michelin Star means to him.

"Growing up this is all I ever wanted. I worked in Los Angeles at a couple of two-star restaurants. I got addicted to that feeling of perfection," he said.

"When I moved to Miami, I made a sacrifice that maybe I would never be able to get a star because there was no guide here and there wasn't that history. So, to get the star here, we never saw this coming. This is something. This is a miracle," he said.

Chef Michael Beltran, who has three restaurants in Coconut Grove, also received a Michelin Star for his stepped-up, Cuban-inspired popular eatery known as Ariete. He says it means everything.

"I think it vindicates a lot of the work that we've done," Beltran said. "It shows there's real food here. That there's great food here. And now there's 15 Michelin Stars in the state and 11 in Miami. There's no way you can say anything against that because now it's a fact."

In addition to awarding star ratings, the guide also includes a Bib Gourmand category, which recognizes restaurants that serve great food at affordable prices. Nineteen Miami restaurants, including Beltran's "Chugs  Diner,"  "Michael's Genuine" and "Itamae" made that list.

Rolando Aedo, COO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau says having The Michelin Guide in Miami is a game changer.

"This is going to elevate the state of Florida's culinary standing, and frankly elevate the experiences, not only within the cities but throughout the state," Aedo explained. "There's nothing like a little pressure of keeping your star to keep your game up and also to have others strive for that recognition."

As for the winning chefs, their hard work continues daily but this moment in the sun is a breath of fresh air.

"When it comes to being the first in history in the state of Florida, where I was born, we get the star! What's cooler than that, right? It's incredible," Ford said.

"Now, we're more focused. Now, we know that the things that we were doing were right. We can continue to improve upon what we've already been doing and just get better and be the best restaurant that we can be," said Beltran.

In total, 65 restaurants in the Greater Miami and Miami Beaches were recognized in The Michelin Guide.  To check out the guide, click here .

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbeachtopchefs.com

MICHELIN Star Restaurants in Miami

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) celebrated the release of a brand-new MICHELIN Guide on Thursday, June 9th. The first-ever MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Greater Miami and Miami Beach were awarded 11 of the 15 new MICHELIN Stars, from Michelin cuisine experts who visited during their time here making it an incredible achievement for local restaurant owners to be recognized with such high rankings including the only Two-MICHELIN-Star restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami. Miami also had 19 restaurants receive the Bib Gourmand award (honors restaurants that serve “great food at reasonable prices,”).
MIAMI, FL
bostonnews.net

Osmow's™ Shawarma Opens its First Miami Location

Fast-Service Restaurant near University, Parks and Shops Welcomes Miamians to Enjoy Popular, Fast, Fresh Mediterranean and Middle Eastern Street Food. Miami, Florida, 16 June 2022: Popular Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fast service restaurant Osmow's™opens its first Miami location. With more than 130 Locations, Osmow's will open its Miami doors on June 18 at 10141 West Flagler Street. Osmow's modern take on classic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, especially its signature shawarma plates and wraps, has proven a hit satisfying cravings for its ever-expanding customer base.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami Beach, FL
Restaurants
City
Tampa, FL
City
Coconut Grove, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in MiamI This Weekend

On Friday, Dania Beach's 3 Sons Brewing Co. heads south for a Draught Party at Arcade Odyssey in Kendall. Guests can sip on 3 Sons' brews while playing classic arcade games like Contra, Blasteroids, Battle Shark, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and WaveRunner. The beer list hasn't been revealed, but the brewery is known for its beers like the Dania Pointe Pale Ale, Crips & Chill, Phear & Loathing, and Wooo-Tang. 6 p.m. Friday, at Arcade Odyssey, 12045 SW 117th Ave., Miami; 305-253-2722; arcadeodyssey.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Father's Day Brunches 2022

Sunday, June 19, marks Father's Day, a time to celebrate Dad and everything he does. Miami restaurants have created special feasts and are offering complimentary treats to make sure Dad has a good time on his day. From prix-fixe menus to hearty dishes and savory libations, listed below in alphabetical...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Miami Design District Claims Title of Neighborhood with Most Michelin Stars

Miami Design District restaurants received four Michelin Stars and four Bib Gourmand awards, validating the neighborhood as the ultimate leader in Miami dining. Miami Design District’s French hotspot, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, claims its title as the only 2-star-honoree in Florida, further identifying MDD as Miami’s leading dining destination. Cote and Le Jardinier round out the neighborhood’s slate of Michelin Star recipients by offering redefined Korean Barbeque and a fresh take on French cuisine. MDD also notably received four Bib Gourmand awards for the neighborhood’s Mediterranean outpost, Mandolin Aegean Bistro; Peruvian-Japanese hotspot, Itamae; American staple, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink; and acclaimed bakery, soon to join the neighborhood, Bachour. Congrats!
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Italian Food Hall Eataly Is Coming to Miami

Eataly, the mega food hall celebrating all things Italian, is coming to Miami. Partner Joe Bastianich announced the news on The Paul Castronovo Show earlier today. The chef, restaurateur, ad television personality was on the broadcast to talk about MasterChef, the reality TV competition show he cohosts alongside Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Celebrity Chef#Food Drink#Michelin Stars#Ford#The Michelin Guide#Cuban#Ariete
bocaratonobserver.com

So Many Rolls, Such Little Time

Sushi lovers listen up — International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18! It’s the perfect excuse to eat as much sushi as your heart desires. Here are some South Florida spots that are worth a visit. Casa Sensei. This Fort Lauderdale waterfront restaurant combines Pan-Asian flavors with the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
getnews.info

Stained Glass Studio Of Csilla Soós In Miami Offering Customized Stained Glass Gifts That Touches Heart And Soul

The stained Glass Studio of Csilla Soós in Miami is a one-stop for breathtaking stained glass gifts and tiffany lamps. Stained glass gifts are perfect for loved ones and their homes to give a charming touch. And the great thing about buying personalized stained glass art is that one can find something for everyone, no matter what style they have or what type of home decor they prefer. But finding a Stained Glass Studio offering jaw-dropping stained glass gifts and Tiffany stained glass gifts Miami is a tricky task. Here Stained Glass Studio of Csilla Soós in Miami comes to the rescue.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Miami New Times

Trader Joe's Is Coming to Midtown Miami: Here's What We Know

The tension is mounting in Midtown Miami as shoppers prepare for the imminent arrival of Trader Joe's. When it opens at the Gio Midtown Building at 3191 NE First Ave., the store will be the nearest Trader Joe's for residents of downtown Miami, Edgewater, MiMo, Midtown, Wynwood, and Allapattah. The...
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

The 15 Top-Rated Restaurants on Florida’s First Michelin Guide

Florida is officially the newest state to receive a Michelin Guide in the United States. Late last week, the Michelin Guide revealed its inaugural restaurant picks for the state in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. It’s one of just a handful of areas in the US to receive the honor, and joins the four other US destinations to have a Michelin guide: New York, Illinois, DC, and California.
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Scene Around Town: Miami Lakers’ Views

The Miami Laker is launching a new photography column called Scene Around Town to celebrate the beauty of Miami Lakes. The inaugural image is by resident Michael Huffaker, who used his Samsung cellphone last winter to capture a flock of ibis on the northern bank of Lake Katharine. Huffaker did...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
wlrn.org

The Coconut Grove Playhouse, 40 years of Books & Books, Miami’s Father of the Bride

The story of the stately old building of the Coconut Grove Playhouse began in 1927 as a movie house, then about 30 years later, opened as a live theater. As the pandemic continues, you can rely on WLRN to keep you current on local news and information. Your support is what keeps WLRN strong. Please become a member today. Donate now. Thank you.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Lawsuit: Ritz-Carlton Cruise Line Ordered Miami Sales Staff to "Sound More British"

In a pair of lawsuits playing out in South Florida federal court, a half-dozen former members of the Miami sales team at the Ritz-Carlton's new cruise company allege that their bosses attempted to force them to suppress their accents and "sound more British" and then fired or otherwise retaliated against them for their refusal to do so.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy