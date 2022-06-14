ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Panel recommends FDA authorize Moderna vaccine for kids, teens 6 to 17

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKdpI_0gAosIWl00

( The Hill ) – A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel on Tuesday recommended the agency expand the authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to children and teenagers ages 6 to 17.

The vaccine is currently approved for adults only.

The panel voted 22-0 to recommend authorizing Moderna’s two-dose vaccine for adolescents and teenagers ages 12 to 17. The panel similarly voted 22-0 to recommend authorizing the shot for 6-to-11 year olds.

Children ages 6 to 11 would receive smaller 50 microgram shots, while teens ages 12 to 17 would receive the same dosage as adults at 100 micrograms.

The FDA is likely to follow the panel’s advice in the coming days, but there ultimately won’t likely be much of an impact on vaccination rates, since children and teenagers have had access to Pfizer-BioNTech”s vaccine since last year.

Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by Trump campaign aides

After the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider the matter as early as Friday.

Moderna initially asked the FDA to clear its vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 17 last June, but concerns over a rare heart condition led officials to delay authorization.

On Tuesday, health officials said the risks for myocarditis and pericarditis may be higher in adolescent males, but the overall incidence is relatively rare and not statistically significant enough to draw definitive conclusions. In addition, the vast majority who suffer the side effect fully recover.

Several panel members expressed concern that the emergency authorization would only be for a two-dose primary series, even though there’s evidence that a third dose will be needed.

‘Forever chemicals’ linked to high blood pressure in middle-aged women: study

Moderna’s clinical trials were conducted before the omicron variant became dominant throughout the country. The data was based on variants that are no longer a threat.

FDA’s Doran Fink said Moderna will present data on a third dose soon.

“I think the benefits clearly outweigh the risks, but I say that with the comfort being provided that there will be a third dose,” said panel member Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “If that was not true, I wouldn’t feel the same way. We’re not in the same part of this pandemic anymore. It’s a different time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Photos: Storms leave a path of destruction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday’s storms produced the the highest straight line wind speed ever recorded by the National Weather Service in Fort Wayne. A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at Fort Wayne International Airport, breaking the previous record of 91 mph set at the airport on June 30, 2012. There are […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Advisers Back COVID Vaccines for Children as Young as 6 Months

(Reuters) -Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously recommended the agency authorize COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE for millions of the youngest American children. The committee's recommendation is an important step toward immunizing children under the age of 5 and as young...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5

The first COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids. The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia
WANE 15

Indianapolis woman, man convicted in connection to 8-year-old’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man and woman have been convicted for their roles in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old daughter, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. After a three-day trial, Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in a death, and battery resulting in serious […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Ohio Capital Journal

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON STATE
WANE 15

Siebenaler, Alvaro among six signees for Komets

The Komets announced today that defensemen Blake Siebenaler, DJ King, and rookie Clark Hiebert have signed contracts for the upcoming season. Forwards Jordan Martel, Shawn Boudrias and Matt Alvaro have also come to terms for the 2022-23 season. Siebenaler, 26, a Fort Wayne native, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy