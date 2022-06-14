ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, IL

Caterpillar Relocating From Illinois To Texas

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaterpillar is leaving its longtime home of Illinois for North Texas. The world’s largest construction equipment...

959theriver.com

We have your tickets to Kansas!

Listen to Mackay in the Morning Tues-Friday to win Tickets to Kansas!. He will be giving them away at 7:50am. With a legendary career spanning nearly five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. Kansas is coming to RiverEdge Park in Aurora...
KANSAS STATE
959theriver.com

IDHS Releases First Statewide Assessment Of Gambling

The Illinois Department of Human Services is revealing the first-ever statewide assessment of gambling in Illinois. The study found that 68-percent of adult Illinoisans reported gambling in the past year, with the State lottery being the most popular form. Just under four-percent of adults are considered to have a gambling problem.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

My last post about Alaska. For now.

Hi, Leslie in for Mitch once again and I know I’ve talked a lot about my trip to Alaska. Honestly, I wasn’t really looking forward to it. I love to travel, and I love to experience different cultures. Alaska is part of the United states, so I didn’t realize just how different from the rest of the country it was going to be.
959theriver.com

Illinois Unemployment Rate Remains Steady

Illinois’ unemployment rate remains steady. The state’s Department of Employment Security says the jobless rate was unchanged last month at four-point-six percent. The number of payroll jobs also increased by more than 12-thousand in May.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

The city of Joliet and JJC partner for 4th of July fireworks show

The City of Joliet and Joliet Junior College have announced that they will partnering together for the annual city of Joliet Fourth of July fireworks show. The 2022 display will be held at the JJC Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Rd. on Monday, July 4. The public may begin entering the grounds at 6:00 p.m. via Elmer W. Rowley Drive. The show is expected to begin between 9:15-9:30 p.m.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Pritzker Signs Bill Guaranteeing Insurance Coverage for Glucose Monitors

A new law in Illinois will require health insurance plans to provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors. The devices are essential for patients with both Type one and Type two diabetes. They help maintain safe blood sugar levels and prevent the need for emergency medical care. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law yesterday at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, a center that treats thousands of diabetic patients each year.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Plainfield Eagle Scout Builds, Distributes “Flag Retirement Boxes”

They say this generation is lazy. They say all they do is sit and stare at their screens all day. I don’t think that’s entirely fair, and I submit to you Ben Shifo. Ben’s working his way to being an Eagle Scout, and to do so, must complete a community oriented project. Ben’s decided to build drop boxes out of old pallets to accept American flags that are used, tattered, torn or otherwise not fit to fly.
PLAINFIELD, IL
959theriver.com

Congressman Casten Speaks About Daughter’s Passing

Illinois Democratic Congressman Sean Casten is speaking about the death of his 17-year-old daughter earlier this week. In a statement released by Casten, his wife, Kara, and their daughter Audrey, all three said the only thing they know about Gwen Casten’s death was that it was “peaceful.” They reveal that Gwen had dinner with the family Sunday at their Downers Grove home and then she went out with some friends. She returned home and went to bed, but didn’t wake up the next morning. The DuPage County coroner’s office hasn’t released a cause of death.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
959theriver.com

St. Baldricks Event In Shorewood Tonight

The Village of Shorewood is hosting the St. Baldricks Charity Event Party in the Park on June 16th to help kids fight cancer. During the pandemic, kids were still being diagnosed with cancer, but donations to support research have been down drastically. Go out tonight to enjoy the Farmers Market,...
SHOREWOOD, IL
959theriver.com

The First Heat Related Death in Will County reported

The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of Jonathan McCotter a 33 year old Richton Park male who was pronounced deceased on June14th 2022, at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, IL , from a possible heat exposure. The final cause and manner of death are pending toxicological reports. The Will County Coroner’s Office is urging everyone to stay hydrated and safe during this weeks extreme heat conditions.
WILL COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Naperville Area, Get Your Laughs On!

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and this weekend is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy yourself. The Incognito Mode Improv players are coming to Naperville’s Center Stage Theater. Full disclosure, I am a founding member of this troupe, although I will not be performing this Saturday night....
959theriver.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash takes life of Joliet Man

On June 15, 2022, at 11:08 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the intersection of McDonald Avenue and Enterprise Drive for a single-rider motorcycle crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation determined that a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 26-year-old male Joliet resident was northbound on McDonald Avenue approaching Enterprise Drive. The motorcycle rider attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle that was also northbound on McDonald Avenue on the left. The motorcycle then lost control and left the roadway, striking a tree on the west side of the street. The male was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the roadway. The male was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Yorkville Man Charged With Killing Aurora Woman Who Went Missing In 2003

A Yorkville man is charged with killing an Aurora woman who went missing nearly two-decades ago. A Kane County grand jury indicted Prince Cunningham on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyesha Bell. Prosecutors say Bell left her Aurora apartment in May 2003 to meet Cunningham, who was in a relationship with her and was the father of her young daughter. Bell never returned to the apartment and wasn’t seen or heard from again. In December 2020, a surveyor found a skull on a property in the Village of Montgomery. An autopsy determined the remains belonged to Bell and authorities arrested Cunningham, who is being held on five-million-dollars bail.
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Child on Metra Train

A 27-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a child on a Metra train to Joliet. On Wednesday afternoon Joliet Police were called to the Joliet Gateway Center after Metra Police contacted Joliet officers to inform them that an adult male had exposed himself to a child on an inbound train. Shortly after the train arrived in Joliet, police were able to identify the suspect, Terrance Williams, and made contact with him and asked to search a bag that Williams was in position of at the time. Then Williams ran from officers, leaving his possessions behind for officers. Officers quickly caught up to the suspect and he was placed into custody without incident. A search of the bag unveiled an unloaded .32 caliber revolver handgun.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

More Details Revealed About Man Charged With Murdering His Three Young Children Round Lake Beach

More details are being revealed about a man charged with murdering his three young children in far north suburban Round Lake Beach. Lake County Prosecutors say Jason Karels left a note for his estranged wife saying, “If I can’t have them neither can you,” after drowning the children Monday. Karels then tried to kill himself several times inside the home but was unsuccessful. He was arrested later that evening following a police chase that ended in a crash in Joliet. A Lake County judge ordered him held on ten-million-dollars bail.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
959theriver.com

Inmate Found Beaten Death At Cook Co. Jail

An investigation is underway after an inmate was found beaten death at the Cook County Jail. Officials say Raheem Hatter was discovered Tuesday unresponsive in his cell with injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide. Hatter was in jail awaiting trial on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.
COOK COUNTY, IL

