Miami, FL

FDA approves first-ever treatment for alopecia

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

FDA approves first-ever treatment for alopecia

MIAMI – Millions of people suffer from alopecia, an autoimmune skin disease which causes hair loss.

The condition became more talked about after Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap of Chris Rock. The comic joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

Now the FDA has approved the first-ever treatment for the disorder. It treats the entire body, not just a specific bald patch.

The FDA says a pill called Olumiant blocks an enzyme that triggers the disease.

In clinical trials, 35% of patients had what scientists describe as "adequate scalp hair coverage."

However, the drug could cause upper respiratory, urinary tract infections, shingles or weight gain.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

