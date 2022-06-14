Sheriff’s office search for man who allegedly stolen over $50k of property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to identify a man who allegedly stole over $50,000 of property in North Colorado Springs.

Earlier this month, the man was reported to be in 14000 block of Silverton Rd.

If you recognize the man or his vehicle, you're asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-777 or the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

