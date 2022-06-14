ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Here's The Best Cheap Tourist Attraction In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvKa4_0gAorLD900
Photo: Getty Images

It doesn't hurt to save some money while taking a vacation . Some of the best experiences are available for low prices or just straight up free, and there are plenty of them in the United States. Thankfully, Cheapism knows where to find the cheapest, must-see tourist attractions in every state:

"The search factored in ways to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, whether in rural or urban settings. We did not set a specific price ceiling for the attractions, but where fees are imposed, they're generally less than $20 for adults and cheaper for children, seniors, military members, and sometimes for students; stated price ranges reflect these discounts or different tour options."

Here's their pick for Washington state: Pike Place Market !

Writers also explain why they chose this stunning landmark:

"Pike Place Market in Seattle is free to enter, but you likely won't leave without buying a nosh. This is one of the oldest farmers' markets in the country and spans 9 acres. Watch fish fly at the Pike Place Fish Market, sip a cup of coffee at the original Starbucks or maybe a pint at Pike Brewing Co., or have a sweet bite at the Daily Dozen Doughnut Co."

Click HERE to check out Cheapism 's full list of affordable tourist attractions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Toni Koraza

Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?. Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.
MAINE STATE
98.3 The KEY

The Top 10 Scariest Cities in All Of Washington

The discussion is ongoing as to what the worst city in Washington is, people, have a debate that some of the smaller towns are the worst while others say the big cities like Seattle are the real problem. We did some investigating and found through rising in crime, inflation, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Tourist Attraction#Doughnut#Pike Place Market#Pike Brewing Co#Daily Dozen Doughnut Co
KUOW

Lowest tides in 13 years coming to Puget Sound

Puget Sound should see its lowest tides in more than a decade on Wednesday and Thursday. Very low tides come every summer, driven by the relative positions of the earth, moon, and sun. But thanks to an 18.6-year wobble in the moon’s orbit, the lows are extra low this summer....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
seattlemedium.com

The Push To Make Juneteenth A Holiday In Washington State

Washington state is one of a handful of states that recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday. In 2021, the Washington State Legislature approved HB 1106 designating June 19th, or Juneteenth as it is affectionately referred to, as an official state holiday. The measure, signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 13, 2021, will recognize Juneteenth as an official paid holiday for public employees for the first time this year (June 19, 2022).
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Extraordinarily Low Tides Come to Puget Sound

Puget Sound saw its lowest tide in more than a decade Wednesday, 4 feet lower than the average daily low tide. Another extraordinarily low tide is expected Thursday. Ian Miller of the University of Washington and Washington Sea Grant explained to KUOW that a wobble in the moon's orbit is nearing its peak, making the tides roll in and out more powerfully than usual. That wobble, known as the lunar nodal cycle, is giving us the lowest tides in 13 years.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
OLYMPIA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
6K+
Followers
785
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy