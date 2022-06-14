Here's The Best Cheap Tourist Attraction In Washington

Photo: Getty Images

It doesn't hurt to save some money while taking a vacation . Some of the best experiences are available for low prices or just straight up free, and there are plenty of them in the United States. Thankfully, Cheapism knows where to find the cheapest, must-see tourist attractions in every state:

"The search factored in ways to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, whether in rural or urban settings. We did not set a specific price ceiling for the attractions, but where fees are imposed, they're generally less than $20 for adults and cheaper for children, seniors, military members, and sometimes for students; stated price ranges reflect these discounts or different tour options."

Here's their pick for Washington state: Pike Place Market !

Writers also explain why they chose this stunning landmark:

"Pike Place Market in Seattle is free to enter, but you likely won't leave without buying a nosh. This is one of the oldest farmers' markets in the country and spans 9 acres. Watch fish fly at the Pike Place Fish Market, sip a cup of coffee at the original Starbucks or maybe a pint at Pike Brewing Co., or have a sweet bite at the Daily Dozen Doughnut Co."

Click HERE to check out Cheapism 's full list of affordable tourist attractions.