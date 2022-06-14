ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

World's Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturer Moves HQ To Texas

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ka8hs_0gAorHgF00
Photo: Getty Images

Construction equipment giant Caterpillar is moving its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas , the company announced Tuesday (June 14).

It was not made immediately clear why Caterpillar — the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer — decided to make the move to the Lone Star State, according to Reuters . The company said it didn't seek or receive incentives for relocation.

Most of Caterpillar's 230 Illinois-based employees will transition to Irving, Texas, over time. The company also said it plans to maintain its presence in Illinois, however, where over 17,000 employees work.

In a tweet , Governor Greg Abbott said Texas "is a perfect fit for this international brand."

"Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial turbines and diesel-electric locomotives," according to Caterpillar's website .

Comments / 0

Related
TexasHighways

10 Facts About the Texas State Flag

Today is National Flag Day, and it’s no secret that Texans have a special affection for their state flag. Found everywhere from stately buildings to individual homes and emblazoned on an unlimited selection of merchandise, including cowboy boots, it’s far more than a simple piece of fabric—it represents Texas’ complex history, the pride of its residents, and its unique identity as a state. On this Flag Day, we’ve compiled a list of facts about the Texas state flag that every Texan should know.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Phys.org

Debunking myths about gun violence

Following gun violence tragedies, familiar myths get recycled and recirculated—myths that distract from effective solutions and create smoke screens around the essential problem: We're more interested in protecting sellers and buyers of guns than in protecting the public, says Daniel Webster, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.
MENTAL HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Civil War Death Toll

The Civil War was the bloodiest conflict in American history. An estimated 620,000 men – including an unknown number of women – fighting for the Union and the Confederacy were killed, about 2% of the nation’s population at the time. According to Battlefields.org, if taken as a percentage of today’s population, that toll would be […]
POLITICS
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy