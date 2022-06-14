Peyton Manning’s College Coach Reacts to Arch’s Recruitment

The former Tennessee coach and athletic director said the Mannings have “done everything right” in regards to the Class of 2024 No. 1 quarterback prospect’s recruitment.

Former Tennessee football coach and athletic director Phillip Fulmer recently gave his thoughts on the recruitment of Arch Manning.

Fulmer coached Arch’s uncle, Peyton, while he started as quarterback for the Volunteers from 1994–98. With the college football experience the Mannings have, Fulmer noted that the Class of 2024 No. 1 quarterback prospect is in good hands.

“They [the Mannings] have a plan,” Fulmer said, via AtoZ Sports . “I haven’t talked to Cooper [Manning] about this, but I have with Peyton just in general. Those folks know the ropes around college athletics. They know a lot of people. They can find out information they want to know: stability of programs, the longevity of coaches and all those things more than most.”

Arch has yet to commit to a college for the fall of 2023, but he has been making his rounds at college visits this month. According to a May On3 report , the Mannings had narrowed down the search to focus on Georgia and Texas, along with Alabama not too far behind on the list.

Arch had once considered Tennessee, but his uncle’s alma mater didn’t make it on his top six list back in March . Regardless of where he ends up, Fulmer applauded the family for its efforts in this recruitment process.

“Archie [Manning] and the whole family, is so well-respected around the country, and the world for that matter. They’ve done everything right,” Fulmer said. “You just know that this young man will do it right as well. Whoever gets him is getting a prized quarterback, and person, and a piece of the Manning family. I don’t really know if Tennessee is in it or not, but there’s a lot of really good schools around the country, too.”

The five-star quarterback from Isidore Newman School (La.) will enter his senior football season this fall.

