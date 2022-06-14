ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem, GA

Harlem man hooks monster Marlin in Hawaii

By D.V. Wise
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMUuB_0gAor0l900

HARLEM, Ga, (WJBF) – Thomas and Courtney Yonce decided that this was the year for their Hawaiian vacation.

While the Harlem couple was out deep sea fishing, an amazing thing happened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeTQD_0gAor0l900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SCMp_0gAor0l900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dIQG_0gAor0l900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExVh9_0gAor0l900

Thomas reeled in the second largest Blue Marlin caught this year in Hawaii!

That monster weighed in at 870 pounds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

States sending the most people to California

(Stacker) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just 0.35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops. Stacker compiled a list of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Harlem, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlin#Hooks#Hawaiian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

13 displaced, nearly 2 dozen animals rescued from Oildale apartment fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirteen people were displaced and nearly two dozen animals were rescued from an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Oildale, Kern County fire officials said. Fire crews were called to the 2400 block of McCray Street near North High School at 12:19 p.m. Dispatchers received reports of a fire to an apartment […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy