EB goes on off 'bogus' idea of Commanders trading Terry McLaurin, dares Ron Rivera to do it

Terry McLaurin is suddenly in the heat of trade rumors, with reports that the Commanders may not be willing to pay the sky-high salaries that have been going to star wide receivers this offseason.

But EB says there’s no way Washington would deal its top wideout.

“What if he wants $35 million? You know what my answer is “You know what Terry? We’re not gonna pay you that, but we’re gonna play your ass, and we’re gonna franchise you next you, and franchise you again, and then get a compensatory pick when you’re old and broken,’ EB said during Tuesday’s show.

EB took it a step further, saying head coach Ron Rivera wouldn’t dare let that happen.

“But what they’re not gonna do is trade his ass,” EB said. “That story is bogus. I’m telling you right now, Ron Rivera is on the hot seat…you’re not trading him. I know you’re not trading him. That is the biggest bunch of BS.

“I dare you to trade him! Do it right now! It gets me pissed because I read this stuff because it makes me mad. It’s fake news! You won’t do it. You can’t afford to do it. because your ass is on the line, and you won’t coach again in this league.”