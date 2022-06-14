ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions Sign Devin Funchess, Move Him to Tight End

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XflGs_0gAoqxLc00

He hasn’t appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2019.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess will have a new team and a new position in 2022. The Lions announced they signed the veteran wide receiver Tuesday but referenced him as a tight end.

Funchess played tight end in high school and college before he transitioned to wideout in his last year at Michigan in 2014. He was drafted by the Panthers in 2015 as a receiver and has played as one ever since.

He signed a one-year contract with the Colts in 2019 and hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since he appeared in one game for them that year. He signed with the Packers in ’20 but opted out of the season due to COVID-19. Funchess signed with the 49ers practice squad in November ’21 but was cut in December.

Perhaps the new city and position will bode well for Funchess as he looks to re-establish himself in the NFL.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now

Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging just 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Cowboys#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

76K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy