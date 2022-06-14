ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

10 Shows And Movies To Watch If You Love 'The Walking Dead' Cast

By Ashley Amber
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of The Walking Dead has been welcomed into everyone's living rooms for over a decade. Fans have experienced the apocalypse right along with their favorite characters, mourning their losses and celebrating their victories. If you'll feel lost without these familiar faces when the series comes to an...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How to Watch 'The Old Man': Where to Stream the Jeff Bridges Thriller

Jeff Bridges is on a mission. While the actor may be known for his laid-back persona and his unforgettable role in The Big Lebowski as an aimless stoner called The Dude, he can also flip his blue eyes into razor-sharp blades on a dime. One of the most versatile actors of our time, Bridges is wading into the choppy waters of television as a man on a mission in The Old Man, the new FX thriller series.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Best Movies About How It Feels to Get Old

It often feels like movies are full of young people. The superheroes saving the world tend to be young, the people fighting intergalactic wars in space tend to be young, and the people falling in and out of love (and then back again) in romantic comedies tend to be young. More often than not, these sorts of movies also aim at a younger audience.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best, Iconic Bollywood Movies to Watch on Netflix

Whenever you think of the Bollywood film industry, you usually associate these extravagant movies with special effects, lots of music, and dancing (but a lot of music), and there's always that scene where through some magical fan appears that "breeze" that you know is the prelude to a romance. But...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Best Movies From the 2010s for Sad Women

More often than not most films have a male rather than female protagonist, as the film industry was and still remains largely male-dominated and stories about men exploring their dark sides still take up a lot of real estate in the psychological and horror genre. For a long time, the "sad woman" character trope was created and nourished by male writers, giving way to more sexist than introspective portrayals of female madness.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Chandler Riggs
Person
Jessica Walter
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Lennie James
Collider

Embrace Your Geekiness: 8 Great Movies Where The Nerds Are The Heroes

The film industry continuously introduces its viewers to plenty of different types of characters. From the rebellious punk to the prom queen, cinema has distinctively represented the stereotypes countless times now, and in innumerable scenarios. What often makes typical nerdy characters great (besides their enviable brightness) is their extreme dedication to activities others would consider boring, which usually helps them develop their already existing skills.
MOVIES
Collider

'Girl in the Picture' Trailer Uncovers a Decades Long Case of Lost Identity

In 2017, Skye Borgman shocked the world with her documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. The story told the tale of a young woman and her family’s plight of fighting off a predator seeking to take her from them. And now, five years later, Borgman and her team are back to bring us another absolutely bonkers true-crime-based story. Girl in the Picture will follow the heartbreaking tale of Sharon Marshall and her father, Franklin Floyd, who made his daughter’s life a living hell. Dropping on Netflix on July 6, the streaming service has released a heart-pounding trailer for what’s to come in their newest documentary.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Equalizer 3' Casts Dakota Fanning Opposite Denzel Washington in Action Sequel

Denzel Washington has been kicking butt and taking names in the Equalizer franchise since the first film crashed onto screens nearly 10 years ago. We’ve been biding our time to find out more news about the actor's return to the franchise, we finally have another huge casting announcement. The cherry on top of the action-packed sundae is that Washington will be joined by his Man on Fire co-star, Dakota Fanning. Deadline revealed today that the duo will be joining forces on The Equalizer 3, which will be helmed by the franchise’s original filmmaker, Antoine Fuqua.
MOVIES
Collider

Kit Harrington Returns as Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' Sequel Series from HBO

HBO is treating Game of Thrones like the golden goose that it is. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network is developing a new sequel series centered around the character Jon Snow. Star Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role, which he played for eight seasons on the wildly popular fantasy series, based on the novels by George R.R. Martin.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Motion Pictures#Series Finale#Twd#Amc
Collider

8 Movies Where the Hero Dies at the End, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Happy endings or feel-good endings in films may not mean that every issue was solved, or that every character received closure. Occasionally, there will be films where supporting or minor characters will die before even making it to the end of the film. Movies such as Hard-Boiled(1992), The Last Samurai(2003),...
MOVIES
Collider

'Big Sky' Sets Return Date For Season 3 as Reba McEntire Joins Cast

With Season 3 confirmed earlier this year, ABC announced that the hit drama Big Sky will return to television on a new night starting on September 21. Originally airing in the prime spot after the long-running medical drama giant Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays, the series will now slot in at the same 10 p.m. spot, though on Wednesdays instead following the network's comedy slate. It joins ABC's heavyweight public school comedy Abbot Elementary in swapping over to Wednesday night.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best Summer Movies to Stream on Prime Video

We all have Amazon Prime. The delivery service has made life abundantly easier since we can buy practically anything we want from the comfort of our own homes. With that said, what about their streaming service? Prime Video is a part of your Amazon subscription, yet most people rarely use it. Some didn’t even know it existed. With summer in full swing, here is a guide to the 15 best films you can stream on Prime Video. Let’s have the best staycation possible with an incredible catalog of movies.
MOVIES
Collider

'Don't Worry Darling' Gets Unsettling Motion Poster With an Eerie Audio Track

Warner Bros. Pictures has just tweeted out a trippy new motion poster for the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The film will tell the story of a woman who starts to uncover terrifying truths involving the organization that her husband works for while living in a community paid for by the company. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll. Booksmart writer Katie Silberman penned the script while both Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, who are related to the legendary Dick Van Dyke, are given story by credits.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Collider

10 Actors Whose Characters Have Died The Most Times On-Screen

A fictional death is always preferable to a real-life one. The former can happen over and over again, whilst the latter unfortunately happens just once, and then that's it. It can be hard to see a fictional character depart their fictional mortal coil, but at least the actor can (and usually does) go through reincarnation - in a way - and show up as a new character in a new piece of entertainment.
MOVIES
Collider

Hey, Remember That One Time Black Adam Murdered an Entire Country?

At long last, Black Adam is coming to the big screen, thanks to star Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra. The recently released trailer for the October feature promises that we will be seeing all facets of Adam – hero, anti-hero, villain. But to what degree? The answer to that is tied to his statement about killing people in the trailer. It’s possible that he kills a few before reevaluating his stance. It is also possible that ‘killing people’ is a dramatic understatement, with a history in the comics that includes murdering the entire country of Bialya. An easter egg that references the country in Wonder Woman 1984 brings it into the DCEU, so it isn’t a stretch to see the story played out in Black Adam to some degree. To understand Adam's actions is to first know the history of Bialya, a country in the Middle East that lies north of Iran and Saudi Arabia (and is an anagram of Libya).
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'Rutherford Falls' Season 2: Where It's Streaming, Episode Details, and More

A sense of pride and a need to honor one’s ancestors is at the heart of what Rutherford Falls is all about. From the creators of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, the endearing and politically-minded sitcom is returning for a second season. With an impressive turnaround, the show is coming to our screens just over a year since the first season’s release. Providing audiences with a surprisingly thought-provoking sitcom that tackles otherwise avoided and heavy topics, this show focuses on a cultural need to feel proud and patriotic of our past, despite America’s flawed history, in a way that is amusing and often slightly bizarre.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best British Comedy Series On Netflix Right Now

British comedy has undoubtedly been at the frontier of TV entertainment for many years. Its style is so unusually weird and offensively funny that it almost feels like its very own genre. With pioneers such as John Cleese, Jennifer Saunders, and Rowan Atkinson at the helm, British comedy has become an extremely diverse and eccentric institution that is well-loved by many. Despite some of our favorites having been made 10 or even 20 years ago they remain just as relevant today and are still available to stream on sites such as Netflix and Hulu. Known for its peculiar style and zany humor it is no wonder why audiences today continue to be charmed by the offbeat nature of British comedy. So for fans of shows like The Office (UK) or Fleabag, here is a list of the best the Brits currently have to offer.
NETFLIX
Collider

'I Love My Dad' Trailer Showcases an Uncomfortable True Story Starring Patton Oswalt

James Morosini’s I Love My Dad has released a new trailer in honor of Father’s Day. The movie is inspired by real life events experienced by Morosini, who wrote and directed the film. Described as "a thrilling comedy with an unexpected twist", the movie tells the story of a desperate father who poses as a young woman online to reconnect with his son. However, things get complicated when the young man wants to meet her in person.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Barry' Season 3 Tears Down the Quirky Hitman Archetype

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Barry. In the latest season of Barry, something fundamentally changes about the titular character, and you can practically pinpoint the moment it happens. There’s a scene early on in Episode 2 of Season 3, where Barry (Bill Hader) goes to where his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is now working in her dream job of running and starring in a TV show. He yells at her in a blistering and uncompromising way in front of her co-workers, which oddly feels far scarier and more unsettling than any of the hits he’s done over the course of the show. Seeing how the rest of the season played out, the scene makes clear that the show is no longer interested in indulging the "quirky hitman" archetype that Barry is very much derived from, and is now looking to tear down and dissect that archetype in a way that makes Barry as hard to comprehend as you’d expect a real-life hitman to be.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Greatest Mini-Series of the 2020s (So Far), Ranked

It's no secret we're in a Golden Age of Television right now. With a carte-blanche of shows at our fingertips (thanks to streaming services), it has never been easier to sit down and dedicate multiple hours to one show. With the quality of television on the rise, audiences now yearn for more time with characters and their story — something a 2-hour-long movie can't provide.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best 'Better Call Saul' Episodes, According to IMDb

Better Call Saul Season 6, Part 2, is set to premiere on July 11, bringing the saga of Jimmy/Saul to a close. The explosive ending of Season 6, Part 1, has definitely got fans waiting in anticipation. It really highlights how the show has grown in scope and depth over its run, to the point that some fans say it rivals (or even eclipses) Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy