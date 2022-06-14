10 Shows And Movies To Watch If You Love 'The Walking Dead' Cast

At long last, Black Adam is coming to the big screen, thanks to star Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra. The recently released trailer for the October feature promises that we will be seeing all facets of Adam – hero, anti-hero, villain. But to what degree? The answer to that is tied to his statement about killing people in the trailer. It’s possible that he kills a few before reevaluating his stance. It is also possible that ‘killing people’ is a dramatic understatement, with a history in the comics that includes murdering the entire country of Bialya. An easter egg that references the country in Wonder Woman 1984 brings it into the DCEU, so it isn’t a stretch to see the story played out in Black Adam to some degree. To understand Adam's actions is to first know the history of Bialya, a country in the Middle East that lies north of Iran and Saudi Arabia (and is an anagram of Libya).
