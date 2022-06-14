Ron Rivera: negotiations with Terry McLaurin 'headed in the right direction'

The Commanders began their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday morning, and there was only one absence, albeit a notable one.

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not report, and he holds out in his quest for a new contract. But as trade rumors swirl, head coach Ron Rivera says he is not concerned with McLaurin’s absence, and is confident that the two sides are going to come to an agreement before the season begins.

“My only concern is that we continue to have a dialogue," Rivera said. "We want Terry to be here.

“I believe we’re headed in the right direction”

Rivera also added that he is not too concerned with the lack of work and chemistry building between McLaurin and new quarterback Carson Wentz, and believes the two will get on the same page quickly whenever McLaurin arrives, which he believes will be sooner than later.