6 Smartest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Villains, Ranked

The endearing spectacle behind Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was that long-extinct prehistoric beasts were brought back to life in a believably naturalistic way. While the 1993 original and its 1997 sequel The Lost World had no shortage of spectacular dino-mayhem, they made it a point to portray the dinosaurs not just as man-eating monsters, but as living breathing animals of the natural world. On top of the time-tested visual effects and convincing performances from Jeff Golblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern, what sold the illusion of Velociraptors, T-rexes, Triceratops and Dilophosauruses roaming the Earth once again was that they were depicted to behave like actual animals, speculatively estimated through research on how they would look, move and think, were they still around today.
Comments / 0