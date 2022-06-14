6 Smartest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Villains, Ranked

Consider this: If Disney had never purchased Lucasfilm, Marvel, or 20th Century Fox, it would still be an entertainment juggernaut thanks to its own original animated films and live-action movies. When combined with Pixar’s groundbreaking animated lineup, Disney+ has a stacked library of films for fans of all ages. You don’t even need to buy any more Blu-rays or DVDs to round out your Disney collection. What you could use is a bit of curation, because not even Disney films are immune from the occasional stinker. That’s why we constantly monitor the site in order to update our list of the best Disney movies on Disney+ right now. If you stick with our list, you’ll always find a winner.

