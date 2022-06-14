ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Baby’s ‘Untrapped’ Documentary To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7P34_0gAoo7TV00

The release date for a documentary detailing the life and rise of rap star Lil Baby has been announced. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby is scheduled to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video beginning on August 26. Directed by Karam Gill and produced by Quality Films, MGX Creative, and 4PF, the film premiered last weekend at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. Lil Baby also performed live after the doc’s premiere.

Chronicling the Lil Baby’s childhood years, the criminal activity that led to him becoming “one of the most notorious figures in the streets of West Atlanta,” and the life-altering prison stint that inspired him to pursue a rap career, Untrapped not only covers the glitz and glamour that has accompanied his meteoric rise but the trials and tribulations endured.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” the 27-year-old said in a statement. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

Gill, the film’s director, noted that Untrapped has been in the works for several years while voicing his excitement for its release. “I couldn’t be prouder of the entire filmmaking team and the continued collaboration between Quality Films and MGX Creative to create another meaningful project that sheds light on larger societal issues,” Gill said. “Lil Baby is someone who truly defied the odds, and I hope his story can bring positivity into our world.”

Despite being more than two years removed from his last best-selling, full-length release, My Turn , Lil Baby continues to keep running up the score and racking up wins, as the rapper has added to his list of accolades in 2022. Winning his first Grammy Award earlier this year, the rapper also made history by becoming the youngest of 12 artists to appear on at least 100 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, a feat that was accomplished with the release of his singles “Right On” and “In a Minute.”

