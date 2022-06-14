Harlem man hooks monster Marlin in Hawaii
HARLEM, Ga, (WJBF) – Thomas and Courtney Yonce decided that this was the year for their Hawaiian vacation.
While the Harlem couple was out deep sea fishing, an amazing thing happened.
Thomas reeled in the second largest Blue Marlin caught this year in Hawaii!
That monster weighed in at 870 pounds.
