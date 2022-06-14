Get Well Soon! Sharon Osbourne Just Revealed That Ozzy Osbourne Is Having A 'Major' Surgery To Address Serious Health Condition

Splash News

Ozzy Osbourne will be undergoing a “major” and important surgery this week, according to his wife Sharon who spoke about her husband’s health on The Talk UK. The heavy metal legend, 73, has been open about his struggle with mobility issues in the recent past as well as his suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon Osbourne, 69, revealed on Friday’s episode of the talk show that she will be traveling to Los Angeles to support her husband, and won’t appear on the series for the next month. “He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she said. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

While the television personality didn’t give any other details about the Black Sabbath icon’s surgery, she did note that her husband is coping with his health problems with his witty sense of humor. When telling Ozzy that she was coming home, Sharon noted that he teased her about leaving her job. “When I spoke to Ozzy today he said, ‘Have you been fired yet?’ and I said, ‘No! This is a record!'” she joked.

Last month, Ozzy spoke to Classic Rock Magazine and updated fans that he was preparing for a neck surgery. “I can’t walk properly these days,” he said at the time. “I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

The rocker notably suffered several injuries during his quad biking accident in 2003. In 2019, Ozzy fell and required 15 screws to be inserted in his spine, later explaining that this surgery left him with nerve damage. In 2020, the “Crazy Train” hitmaker told fans that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003, and spoke about it for the first time. “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s,” he said, “I’ve been working with it most of my life.”

While spending time in Los Angeles with Ozzy, Sharon also told viewers of The Talk that she plans to be there when her son Jack Osbourne, 36, welcomes his fourth child this summer. She and Ozzy will also be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1. Sharon said that potential celebrations will “depend on everything with Ozzy,” and fans continue to wish the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer well with loving comments and “get well soon” messages on his social media accounts.