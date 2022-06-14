ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports: What to buy in June 2022

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — The official start to summer is almost here, which means now is the time to double-check your warm-weather inventory. And with Father’s Day and early 4th of July sales coming up, Consumer Reports says the month of June is a great time to save on purchases big and...

Related
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and rival Walmart's (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Rather than simply being fun places to visit...
RETAIL
pymnts

Following Walmart’s Lead, Target Taps Grocery to Drive Traffic

As retailers’ supply chain challenges continue with no end in sight, Minneapolis-based big box department store chain Target is turning its focus to grocery prioritize its strongest channels. The company announced Tuesday (June 7) a plan of action for tackling supply chain complications and improving its inventory difficulties, which...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motley Fool

Should You Buy a Car Through Costco?

It may sound surprising, but it's an option worth considering. One lesser-known perk of Costco is its car-buying program. There are benefits to getting your car through Costco outside of potential savings. Costco can help you negotiate a sale with dealerships in your area. Buying a car can be a...
BUYING CARS
Daily Beast

It’s Official, Amazon Confirms Prime Day Will Take Place July 12 and 13

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. July is officially just around the corner, and while, yes, that means the 4th of July holiday is approaching but also that the second biggest shopping event of the year is also almost here. Finally, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12 and July 13. The two-day deal extravaganza has historically been chock-full of epic, Black-Friday-level deals and discounts across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, from fashion staples and TikTok-famous products to pricey investments items like electronics and tech gadgets marked down up to 80 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
deseret.com

Walmart pulls MyPillow products from its stores

After MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell continued to post on social media that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, Walmart decided to pull the company’s products from its stores. Driving the news: Lindell’s Facebook page featured live videos of interviews with conservative podcasters discussing the election, per The...
RETAIL

